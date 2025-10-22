TrustedDM(TM) Secures Forward-Deployed Additive Manufacturing at Trident Warrior, Demonstrating Trusted Operations in Austere Environments

At the Navy’s recent Trident Warrior exercise in San Diego, AURA Technologies’ TrustedDM™ played a critical role securing a forward-deployed metal 3D printing capability designed to improve logistics agility, supply chain resilience, and operational readiness in contested environments. In collaboration with Dynovas, the team demonstrated a mobile, self-contained manufacturing lab featuring an ExOne metal printer, capable of producing mission-critical parts in days rather than months.

TrustedDM™ enabled repeatable, trusted operations, securing sensitive digital workflows-even in disconnected and austere conditions.

This capability directly supports broader Department of Defense priorities to strengthen field-level and supply chain resilience, distributed sustainment, and secure digital manufacturing. The TrustedDM demonstration showcases how modular, hardware-based solutions can also enable trusted capabilities at the tactical edge.

“TrustedDM was purpose-built for forward-deployed, high-stakes missions where trust and resilience are non-negotiable,” said Anna Bennett, CEO of AURA Technologies. “We’re proud to see it deployed in a way that directly supports the DoD’s modernization and logistics transformation goals.”

The Trident Warrior demonstration reduced time-to-part from 3-6 months to just a few days, enabling ships and expeditionary units to fabricate components in-theater. The secure mobile lab combined additive manufacturing, rugged deployment, and embedded cybersecurity powered by TrustedDM.

A Fox5 San Diego segment covered the event, capturing footage of TrustedDM securing the ExOne printer within the mobile lab.

Watch the full video here: Fox5 San Diego: Tour of Joint Advanced Manufacturing Cell

About AURA Technologies, LLC

AURA Technologies is an advanced R&D innovation engine and a trusted partner to the US Military. Specializing in solutions addressing critical defense challenges in Advanced Manufacturing, Digital Supply Chain, Cyber-Physical Security, and AI/ML. Its flagship product, TrustedDM™, delivers tamper-resistant, cryptographically secure data movement, and patented Digital Air Gap™ protection for critical systems operating at the edge.

SOURCE: AURA Technologies

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire