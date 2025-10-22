BODYWELLE X JetSet Pilates Host Morning of Wellness: Pilates, Skincare & EMSella

Miami Beach residents are invited to experience an integrated morning of movement, recovery, and education led by Dr. Alonso Martin and local wellness partners.

BODYWELLE, Miami Beach’s destination for integrative anti-aging and wellness care, will host Pilates in the Courtyard on Sunday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in collaboration with JetSet Pilates and community wellness partners Pure Green and Matcha Maven.

BODYWELLE is a Miami Beach–based anti-aging, aesthetic, and wellness clinic founded by Dr. Alonso Martin.

The outdoor event invites guests to begin their morning with a guided JetSet Pilates class followed by mini facials, vitamin injections, and EMSella trials-each designed to support strength, recovery, and confidence through a multidimensional approach to well-being. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance through JetSet’s website or app and to bring their own mats for the Pilates session.

A Community Wellness Initiative With Dr. Alonso Martin

With the guidance of Dr. Alonso Martin, founder of BODYWELLE, this event reflects the clinic’s broader mission: to make evidence-based wellness both approachable and empowering for Miami Beach residents. Dr. Martin emphasizes that the practice’s responsibility extends beyond individual treatment plans-it involves strengthening community health through education, movement, and shared experience.

“By partnering with local businesses such as JetSet Pilates, Matcha Maven, and PureGreen,” Dr. Martin explains, “we create opportunities for residents to connect, learn, and move together in supportive, guided environments. These events help build confidence, resilience, and longevity.”

Movement, Skincare, and Longevity in One Setting

Pilates in the Courtyard showcases BODYWELLE’s integrated approach to wellness through a morning of movement, skincare, and recovery. Guests will begin with a JetSet Pilates class, followed by mini facials, vitamin injections, and EMSella trials. Light refreshments from Pure Green and Matcha Maven will also be available.

Together, these experiences highlight BODYWELLE’s commitment to strengthening both individual health and community connection through education, movement, and self-care.

JetSet Pilates

Guests will begin the morning with a JetSet Pilates class led by certified instructors from the Miami-based studio known for its controlled, precision-based approach to movement. The 45-minute session emphasizes seamless transitions, core strength, and posture-principles that align closely with Dr. Martin’s focus on prevention and longevity. The class is designed to be accessible for all levels, helping participants build awareness, stability, and confidence in how they move.

Mini Facials

Following the class, guests can enjoy mini facials performed by BODYWELLE’s licensed aesthetic team. These refreshing treatments feature gentle cleansing, hydration, and circulation-boosting techniques drawn from BODYWELLE’s professional skincare protocols, emphasizing barrier support and natural radiance in the Courtyard at BODYWELLE.

Vitamin Injections

The event will also feature targeted vitamin injections designed to restore essential nutrients often depleted by stress, travel, or physical demand. Part of BODYWELLE’s IV and wellness program, developed under Dr. Martin’s medical direction, these formulations help sustain cellular energy and recovery. Dr. Martin and his clinical team will be on site to answer questions about how injectable supplementation can complement balanced nutrition and lifestyle adjustments.

EMSella Trials

Guests will have an opportunity to experience a short EMSella session-a non-invasive technology that uses focused electromagnetic energy to gently stimulate and strengthen the pelvic-floor muscles. FDA-cleared for enhancing pelvic health and improving muscle function in both women and men, the treatment requires no downtime or change of clothing. During each trial, participants simply sit comfortably as the device delivers thousands of muscle contractions, helping to restore strength and stability over time.

Dr. Martin’s Approach: Accessibility, Guidance, and Consistency

Dr. Martin often reminds patients that optimal health isn’t reserved for athletes or aesthetics enthusiasts-it’s the cumulative result of consistent, manageable steps. His approach at BODYWELLE integrates clinical precision with encouragement for sustainable self-care.

“If you feel unsure about trying new health routines or updating, know this: you don’t have to fit a certain mold to begin,” he says. “Start small. Ask questions. Be patient. Over time, small improvements translate into better strength, energy, and wellbeing.”

This philosophy extends across every BODYWELLE service-from regenerative treatments and hormone optimization to advanced skincare and recovery programs. Each plan is individualized to match the patient’s goals, pace, and comfort level. Events like Pilates in the Courtyard offer a tangible introduction to that patient-centered philosophy-low-pressure, informative, and supportive of all levels.

Integrating Science, Skincare, and Strength Under Dr. Martin’s Guidance

BODYWELLE’s clinical model bridges the gap between traditional aesthetic medicine and preventive wellness. Dr. Martin and his team prioritize modalities that promote long-term physiological resilience-improving how patients move, heal, and age.

During the October 26 event, this philosophy is reflected in each station:

Movement builds core control and posture, reducing strain and enhancing metabolic efficiency.

Skincare protects the skin barrier, minimizing inflammation and photoaging.

Vitamin support replenishes key micronutrients that influence cellular energy.

Pelvic-floor strengthening enhances stability, core support, and overall quality of life.

Together, these pillars illustrate the synergy between aesthetic outcomes and genuine wellness-an approach that has become synonymous with Dr. Martin’s practice.

Creating Connection and Confidence

For BODYWELLE, wellness events serve as both education and outreach. Attendees are encouraged to explore questions about their health goals and to experience treatments in a welcoming, social environment. The emphasis is on connection-with one’s body, with movement, and with a local community of like-minded individuals committed to aging well.

Dr. Martin views such events as opportunities for prevention and empowerment rather than performance.

“Wellness is within reach no matter your starting point,” he notes. “What matters most is consistency, smart guidance, and community.”

This mindset has helped establish BODYWELLE as a hub for Miami Beach residents seeking expert-guided, medically informed wellness delivered with warmth and integrity.

Event Details and Registration

Event: Pilates in the Courtyard

Date: Sunday, October 26 | Time: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Location: The Courtyard at BODYWELLE, Miami Beach, FL

Activities: JetSet Pilates class, mini facials, vitamin injections, and EMSella trials

Partners: JetSet Pilates, Matcha Maven, Pure Green

Registration: Reserve your spot via the JetSet Pilates website or app.

What to Bring: Personal mat for the Pilates session

Participants will also receive access to exclusive same-day discounts on select BODYWELLE treatments and products.

For information about BODYWELLE’s services or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit the official website or book now.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a Miami Beach-based anti-aging, aesthetic, and wellness clinic founded by Dr. Alonso Martin. The practice specializes in integrative, evidence-based care that supports physical function, aesthetic refinement, and overall well-being. Through customized treatment plans and ongoing patient education, BODYWELLE helps individuals achieve sustainable results that align with their goals and lifestyles.

Contact Information

BODYWELLE Med Spa

services@bodywelle.com

(305) 877-5084

