Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for HVAC Services in Regina

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is pleased to announce that Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. is a 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the HVAC Contractor category in Regina. This respected recognition highlights the company’s commitment to reliable, high-quality plumbing and HVAC services, positioning it as a top provider in the region.

Founded with a vision of delivering exceptional workmanship and service, Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. has become one of Regina’s most recommended companies for residential and commercial heating, cooling, and plumbing needs. Built on core values of trust, professionalism, and integrity, the company has been a consistent leader in delivering tailored solutions to homeowners and businesses.

The Consumer Choice Award is one of North America’s most respected honours, celebrating businesses that consistently go above and beyond to exceed client expectations. Winning this award reaffirms that Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. has maintained the highest standards of service and earned the loyalty and confidence of its clients.

“We are thrilled to receive this honour,” said Dallas Fryklund, founder of Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to provide reliable and professional service to our community.”

Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. offers a wide range of services, including:

HVAC system installation and maintenance

Residential and commercial plumbing services

Furnace and air conditioning repair and replacement

Water heater installations and service

Emergency repair response

Energy-efficient upgrades and consulting

The company is known for its 24/7 availability, expert technicians, and transparent pricing. Clients value the peace of mind that comes with knowing their heating, cooling, and plumbing needs are in the hands of certified professionals who prioritize safety, efficiency, and long-term results.

“We take great pride in being the team people trust to keep their homes and businesses running smoothly,” said the Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. team. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this award motivates us to keep raising the bar.”

For over a decade, the company has remained committed to innovation and excellence, regularly updating its services and adopting new technologies to stay ahead in a competitive market. Their continued growth is a result of strong community ties, repeat business, and a reputation built on genuine care for their clients.

Looking forward, Trusted Plumbing & Heating Inc. plans to continue expanding its offerings while maintaining the same personalized service that has made it a favourite across Regina. The company is proud to be recognized once again for its contributions to the industry and the trust it has earned over the years.

