TrukOptiks Launches Innovative App

TrukOptiks redefines transparency for drivers and shippers alike

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app–TrukOptiks, Inc. proudly announces the release of TrukOptiks (TKO), a web and mobile application poised to transform trucking by prioritizing transparency, efficiency, and recognition for both drivers and shippers. TrukOptiks bridges the gap between drivers and shippers, offering unprecedented visibility and collaboration throughout the transportation process.





“We’re committed to revolutionizing the trucking industry by empowering both drivers and shippers with the tools they need to succeed,” says Kathy Young, Founder of TrukOptiks. “TrukOptiks represents a paradigm shift, placing a well-deserved spotlight on drivers while providing shippers with the transparency and efficiency they require.”

TrukOptiks offers benefits to both truck drivers and the shippers they serve, including transparency, enhanced communications, and streamlined operations.

Drivers are recognized for their expertise and professionalism beyond their affiliated companies. Their credentials and equipment are spotlighted, making it easy to match them with qualifying loads. Drivers can be notified of available loads whose requirements match their credentials, equipment, and location. They can also engage in seamless, documented conversations within the app with their shipper or broker. All documentation associated with a load can be tracked in the app, as well as exported or emailed directly from the app.

Shippers can access a comprehensive dashboard showcasing all open loads and their real-time status, prioritize delayed loads for immediate attention, and seamlessly manage essential documents within the app. Communication with the driver is streamlined via the in-app chat, and they can see the location of driver and load at all times.

“At TrukOptiks, we recognize the integral role drivers play in the transportation industry, and we’re committed to providing them with the recognition and support they deserve,” adds Amanda Barlow, TrukOptiks operations manager. “Simultaneously, we’re empowering shippers with the transparency and efficiency needed to optimize their operations.”

TrukOptiks is currently available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

Contacts

Audaxis Marketing



John Cloonan



678-551-2658



john@audaxis.marketing