True Religion Launches New App as Mobile Becomes the Brand’s Top Digital Channel

The app will serve as a hub for True Religion’s community and feature special collections, exclusive offers, and early access

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Religion announced today the launch of a new app just ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season. An important new milestone in the company’s journey to becoming a digital first direct-to-consumer brand, the app will improve True Religion’s mobile shopping experience while also enabling customers to unlock exclusive offers, promotions, and product not found elsewhere. With 80% of True Religion’s ecommerce transactions coming from mobile along with more than half of new visits, the company expects the app to account for 10% of its total ecommerce sales in 2023.

“We know that the True Religion customer uses their smartphone to engage with the brand because over half of new visits to truereligion.com and more than 80% of all transactions are from a mobile device,” said Scott McCabe, Senior Vice President, Ecommerce for True Religion. “The app will enhance our ability to facilitate a seamless and more direct relationship to our most loyal customers.”

Designed as a destination for the True Religion community, the app will feature limited-edition product as well as exclusive and interactive content, including interviews with True Religion’s collaboration partners, user generated content, styling tips and more. It was created using the poq native app platform and is available to download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women and kids.

About poq

Poq is a MACH-certified Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized mobile native apps to provide a superior shopping and engagement experience. With poq retailers build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Studio Wow, Cotton On, Ardene, SNIPES, francesca’s, SurfStitch, Hotel Chocolat, and more. To learn more, please visitpoqcommerce.com.

