Tripo AI Releases Latest Model Tripo P2.0, Advancing AI 3D Generation with Production-Ready Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tripo AI unveiled Tripo P2.0, its latest 3D-native foundation model enabling high-fidelity 3D assets generation with quad topology, marking a major breakthrough in generative 3D.

As an upgrade from Tripo Smart Mesh P1.0, P2.0 brings native quad mesh generation, a first for the AI 3D industry, representing a major advance in AI-powered 3D content creation. The model allows 3D creators to move AI-generated 3D content seamlessly into production, addressing one of the longstanding challenges in AI 3D generation.

Following the release of P2.0 Preview in August, the official launch of P2.0 added two new features: multiple versions generation per prompt and Mesh Edit. The model makes it easier than ever for creators to edit, rig, animate and integrate AI generated characters and props into production pipelines.

“Topology has been the wall between AI-generated 3D and real production: game and film pipelines are built on quad meshes, and until now AI got there only through slow, unstable retopology. P2.0 can quickly generate quad-dominant meshes natively, with clean part separation and the edge flow an artist would lay out manually. Production-ready is today’s bar; the longer-term goal for Tripo is to build models that understand, generate and interact with 3D environments,” says Dr. Yanpei Cao, Chief Scientist of Tripo AI.

The model supports both triangle- and quad-based 3D assets generation, offering up to 50,000 faces for triangle topology and up to 25,000 faces for quad topology. With one single prompt, P2.0 allows generation of a maximum of four versions of the same asset with different face counts, giving creators greater flexibility to produce assets with varying levels of complexity and details.

The newly added Mesh Edit feature gives creators direct control over the result. They can select and regenerate any region of a mesh without altering the rest of the asset. Instead of regenerating the whole asset and hoping for a better outcome, creators can refine the asset more precisely, step by step.

The model offers front, back, left and right views of the generated assets, allowing them to closely match users’ intentions.

P2.0 also supports Smart UV which enables creators to unwrap 3D assets into a 2D layout with a single click, making it easier for texturing and further editing.

Designed for games and interactive experiences, Smart Mesh P2.0 helps 3D artists, technical artists and game developers create assets ready for production. It is particularly well suited to generating game characters, hard surface objects such as vehicles, props and buildings, as well as creating 3D assets at scale.

About Tripo AI

Tripo AI is a global leader in the development of 3D-native foundation models and world models. Founded in 2023 by leading scientists in AI and computer graphics, the company has developed a comprehensive end-to-end product ecosystem, built around its proprietary 3D-native foundation models and world models. With Tripo Studio and Tripo API, Tripo AI has transformed 3D generation. Powered by a world-class AI 3D research team, the company is advancing AI toward understanding, generating, and interacting with 3D environments.

Tripo AI’s models and products have been widely adopted by individual users and enterprises globally, serving industries including intelligent manufacturing, virtual reality, interactive entertainment, and embodied AI, empowering enterprises to unlock new productivity and scale applications of generative 3D.

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SOURCE Tripo AI