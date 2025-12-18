Trifecta Gold Hits 1,465 g/t Silver Over 1.97 Metres at Rye Project, Yukon

Drill hole RY-25-04 bottomed in 1,465 g/t silver over 1.97 metres

Multi-element geochemical analysis is consistent with the margins of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (“RIRGS”)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) (“Trifecta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce final gold and multi-element results from the 2025 diamond drilling program completed at its Rye Project. The Company completed 1,992 m of diamond drilling in six holes, with the gold results from the first three holes announced on December 2nd, 2025. The Project is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions – the Itsi and Itsi East plutons – in the eastern portion of Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. Trifecta has the right to earn 100% ownership of Rye.

Hole RY-25-04 bottomed in 1.97 metres grading 1,465 g/t silver, 0.22% copper and 0.97% WO 3 . The hole was terminated short of target depth at 277.97 metres due to drilling difficulties in what appears to be a fault, so the full width of this mineralized zone is not known. Lead, tellurium and antimony values in this interval were at background levels, suggesting the presence of native silver. The intersection is located 640 metres from three historically known polymetallic veins, discovered in the 1950s, and is inferred to be the direct extension of one of these veins (Figure 1).

The final hole of the program, RY-25-06, was collared about 130 metres behind, and south of RY-25-01 which intersected 1.98 g/t gold over 15 metres within a broader intercept of 1.02 g/t gold over 37 metres as reported previously. RY-25-06 intersected a 210 m wide zone of sheeted veining, with vein densities similar to those measured in the first hole. An analysis of geochemical ratios indicates RY-25-06 sampled a lower-temperature portion of the hydrothermal system. Significant results from the 2025 drilling are tabulated below.

“With the balance of assays in hand, the wide zones of consistent veining in RY-25-01 and -06 support our belief that we are exploring the edges of a large, mineralized hydrothermal system,” states Jack Morton, Vice President of Trifecta. “Our immediate focus will be on leveraging these new geochemical vectors in combination with structural measurements and LiDAR data to target higher-temperature, higher-grade mineralization in the next program.”

Figure 1 – Map of completed 2025 diamond drill holes at Rye, with drill results in this release highlighted. Drill hole vein density is illustrated thematically, along with rock samples grading over 0.2 g/t gold.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

All analyses of core samples from the 2025 Rye program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Samples were routinely analyzed for gold by a 30 g fire assay followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (Au-AA23) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ME-MS61L). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Zn-OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21).

Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta’s Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1,000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold’s Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold’s RC deposit, Banyan Gold’s AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold’s Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions, and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company’s Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company’s Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon’s southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta’s Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.’s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

