Eco Innovation Group (ECOX) and WRA Holdings Secures Major Milestone in Costa Rica: Municipal Government and Indigenous Territory Support Waste-to-Energy Facility and Resource Development Project

Company to Develop 50 Hectares for Gasification Plant, Sand and Gravel Operations, and Infrastructure Projects in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) (“ECOX”) and WRA Holdings, Inc. (“WRA”) today announced a significant advancement in its waste-to-energy and sustainable development initiatives following a working session with the Municipal Government Council of Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, Costa Rica on December 16, 2025.

The meeting, held at the Municipal Palace, brought together municipal authorities, representatives from the local Chamber of Commerce, indigenous community leaders, the Cantonal Environmental Commission, and other key stakeholders from the region. Discussions addressed waste management and infrastructure needs not only within the Buenos Aires canton but also across neighboring cantons in Costa Rica’s southern region.

Waste-to-Energy Facility

WRA presented its proposal to evaluate the development of a solid waste treatment plant utilizing gasification technology. The facility is designed to process solid waste collected from Buenos Aires and surrounding cantons in the southern region of Costa Rica. The project is expected to support substantial direct employment and to generate additional macro and micro business opportunities through the commercialization of byproducts derived from the waste treatment process, subject to further evaluation, consultation, and regulatory review. Based on preliminary planning discussions, the proposed facility is being evaluated with the potential to support more than 3,000 direct jobs, subject to final design, approvals, and implementation timelines.

Company representatives provided technical and logistical explanations of how the gasification technology may mitigate environmental impacts associated with agrochemical contamination and open burning practices historically linked to large-scale agricultural activity in the region. These impacts include runoff from agrochemical use and emissions from open-burn disposal practices, both of which have been identified as persistent environmental challenges in the surrounding cantons.

Indigenous Community Endorsement

In a separate statement, Lic. Danilo Villanueva, legal representative designated by the Integral Development Association (ADI) of the Térraba Indigenous Territory, expressed support for the progress made during the engagement, stating: “As an indigenous territory, this places us in a favorable position to continue with the consultation process for our development agenda.” Representatives noted that the engagement supports continued progress within established indigenous consultation frameworks related to community development priorities.

Expanded Development Scope

WRA further noted that its comprehensive master plan encompasses development across up to approximately 2,400 hectares, which may include the waste-to-energy facility as well as sand and gravel extraction operations. These resources are being evaluated for potential use in regional infrastructure projects, contributing to broader economic development and employment opportunities, subject to environmental review, indigenous consultation processes, and governmental approvals.

Formation of Executive Committee

As an immediate outcome of the meeting, all parties agreed to form a joint executive committee composed of municipal authorities, community representatives, and WRA technical personnel. This committee will analyze and develop the contractual terms and cooperation frameworks necessary to support continued evaluation and potential implementation of the proposed projects.

“This dialogue reflects constructive engagement between municipal authorities, community stakeholders, and our technical team,” said Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc. “These discussions are an important part of responsibly advancing infrastructure initiatives that address environmental challenges while supporting long-term economic development.”

Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco-Innovation Group, Inc., added: “From a public company and governance perspective, this type of structured municipal and community engagement is essential. Establishing clear working groups and evaluation processes helps ensure that complex infrastructure initiatives are assessed methodically, transparently, and in alignment with local priorities.”

Shareholders and interested parties can view or download a complete presentation at the following link: View the full Costa Rica Visioning Presentation here

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development and investment company focused on public and private-partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company’s flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport, and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and foster regional connectivity and long-term prosperity across Central America.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, share cancellations, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; risks inherent in the mining, energy storage, and infrastructure sectors; regulatory and permitting risks; market conditions; competitive factors; the ability to obtain financing; the ability to engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements; the ability to achieve and maintain compliance with SEC and exchange listing requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com

SOURCE: Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire