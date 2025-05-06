Tribun Health Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security in Digital Pathology

Tribun Health, a leader in digital pathology software and AI-powered diagnostic solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification-an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

This achievement underscores Tribun Health’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of data protection, patient confidentiality, and operational excellence. In a field where security and privacy are non-negotiable, ISO 27001 certification validates that the company has implemented a robust framework to identify, manage, and reduce risks to sensitive information.

“Our clients trust us with more than just images-they trust us with lives,” said Zina Hamoumi, Chief Operating Officer at Tribun Health. “Achieving ISO 27001 reflects the discipline, structure, and dedication our teams bring to protecting that trust every single day.”

“This certification is not just a badge-it’s a reflection of our core values,” added Jean-François Pomerol, CEO of Tribun Health. “As we continue expanding globally, we remain deeply committed to earning and maintaining the confidence of our partners, customers, and the patients they serve.”

Used by pathology labs, hospitals, and healthcare networks worldwide, Tribun Health’s CaloPix® platform manages millions of digital slides annually. As data volumes grow and collaboration across institutions increases, the need for stringent, transparent security measures becomes even more critical. ISO 27001 certification confirms that Tribun Health meets those standards, offering peace of mind to healthcare professionals and IT departments alike.

Tribun Health continues to expand its footprint across Europe, North America and other regions, providing digital pathology platforms that are not only innovative but also safe and dependable. This certification builds on Tribun Health’s long-standing commitment to data security, offering formal recognition of the rigorous controls already in place.

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in digital pathology, offering award-winning solutions that improve workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and patient outcomes. We assist hospitals and laboratories in transitioning from glass slide pathology to fully digital solutions, leveraging AI and data-driven technology to enhance precision and reduce turnaround times. Our mission is simple: to ensure every cancer patient receives a timely and informed diagnosis-because every moment counts. By advancing pathology with cutting-edge innovations, we are shaping the future of cancer care. For more information, visit Tribun Health and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

