TaxConnex Wins Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence From Clearly Rated for Third Consecutive Year!

TaxConnex®, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales, use, and telecom tax solutions, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients for the third consecutive year. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2025 Best of Accounting winners are 1.6 times as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. TaxConnex received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.7% of their clients and achieved an NPS score of 80, significantly higher than the 2024 industry’s average of 48%.

2025 NPS Score



“Earning the Best of Accounting award for a third consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team, and I am honored to once again receive this award,” said Robert Dumas, CEO and Founder of TaxConnex. “An NPS of 80 is not just a number, it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the exceptional service our team consistently delivers. We’re proud to set the standard for what white-glove, client-first support should look like in our industry.”

“I’m delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Accounting award,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Baker Nanduru. “These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I’m privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements-congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!”

About TaxConnex

TaxConnex® is your UPSOURCED compliance solution. We’re redefining sales, use, and telecom tax management by combining industry expertise and oversight with the simplicity and security of our proprietary tax management technology. As dedicated practitioners, TaxConnex is an UPSOURCED part of your team, focused on your business’ unique needs. We blend human oversight and our proprietary technology to conquer the chaos of sales tax management and provide peace of mind for each and every client. The TaxConnex service offering includes: sales tax advisory services, sales and telecom tax compliance management, sales tax calculation software and exemption certificate management. Learn more at www.taxconnex.com

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services.

Contact Information

Dana Glaze

Director, Marketing

dana.glaze@taxconnex.com

SOURCE: TaxConnex, LLC®

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire