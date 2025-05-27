Trevor Bezdek Joins TailorMed Board of Directors

GoodRx Co-Founder and Chairman will Provide Strategic Guidance and Market Expertise

TailorMed, a leading healthcare technology company, announced that Trevor Bezdek, co-founder and chairman of GoodRx, has joined its board of directors. In this capacity, Bezdek will draw on his industry expertise to support TailorMed’s growth and strengthen its market position as an innovator in reducing cost barriers for patients nationwide.

Bezdek’s leadership of GoodRx established the company as a major player in the digital healthcare space by improving prescription affordability and patient outcomes. To date, GoodRx has saved Americans over $85 billion in prescription costs. GoodRx has received numerous accolades for its innovative concept and was named among Time Magazine’s Most 100 Influential Companies in both 2022 and 2024.

“We are delighted that Trevor Bezdek, one of the most iconic and respected names in healthcare, has agreed to join TailorMed’s board and help us accelerate our mission to transform medication affordability and access for millions of Americans,” said Srulik Dvorsky, chief executive officer and co-founder of TailorMed. “His leadership and experience as a pioneer in lowering prescription costs will be instrumental as we develop new solutions and elevate our services.”

TailorMed’s robust affordability network brings together leading healthcare providers, pharmacies, life science companies, and other stakeholders to broaden access to financial assistance. Since its inception, TailorMed has secured over $5 billion in financial assistance for patients.

“TailorMed’s commitment to innovation and providing cost-saving solutions is enhancing healthcare delivery by making treatments more accessible for patients,” said Bezdek. “The company’s impressive network is a solid foundation for the next phase of its development. I look forward to supporting the company’s activities and to helping TailorMed increase its impact on the healthcare industry.”

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to eliminate barriers along the entire medication journey, from affordability to access and adherence. TailorMed’s innovations in healthcare are transforming how stakeholders-patients, providers, pharmacies, life sciences, and payers-work together to ensure that every patient, across all medical conditions, can receive the treatment they need without delay. TailorMed’s enterprise solution manages the full lifecycle of patient support programs, reducing the cost of care and driving better outcomes. Thanks to its partnerships with life sciences, TailorMed creates unparalleled automation through direct integration with manufacturer assistance programs. With the nation’s largest Affordability Network, deployed across more than 800 hospitals, 1,300 clinics, and 1,400 pharmacies, TailorMed powers organizations to create a seamless patient experience. Learn more at tailormed.co.

