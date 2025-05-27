Emergency Care Partners Completes Growth Recapitalization in Partnership With MidOcean Partners

Structured Equity Raise Positions the Company for Accelerated Future Growth and Provides Liquidity for Existing Shareholders

Emergency Care Partners (“ECP” or the “Company”), a leading provider of emergency medicine services for hospitals across the U.S, today announced the closing of a successful growth recapitalization transaction, inclusive of a $100.0 million preferred equity investment led by MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”). MidOcean’s investment will support ECP’s strong growth, including strategic acquisitions and the expansion of contracted service relationships with new and existing hospital customers, while providing liquidity to certain ECP physician shareholders.

“Our partnership with MidOcean positions ECP for continued growth, specifically as we look to further our partnership model with like-minded physician groups. As a company, we are always focused on the long-term success of our organization and the well-being of the clinicians who make it all possible. We are excited to expand ECP’s presence with our existing health system partners and new hospital relationships while supporting continued investment in exceptional patient care and experience with every partner group and location,” said Bill Yarbrough, ECP’s Chief Executive Officer.

“ECP has built a highly respected, differentiated, and scalable platform in the emergency medicine space. We are thrilled to be selected by the team and look forward to helping execute an accelerated growth path as they expand their footprint and continue to innovate within the space,” said Graham Clempson, Vice Chairman of MidOcean.

Emergency Care Partners currently supports more than 1,100 emergency medicine providers, meeting the needs of 1.5 million annual patient visits across its physician group of 63 clinical locations and is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners and Regal Healthcare Capital Partners. Varsity Healthcare Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm, and Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a New York-based lower-middle market healthcare services growth equity and buyout firm.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Greenhill & Co., a Mizuho affiliate, and Evercore Partners Inc. acted as placement agents, and Greenhill & Co acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with this financing. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to ECP.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to MidOcean.

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in eight states, treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of 1,100+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP provides a unique group model, highlighted by equity ownership through its physician partnership. ECP enables local groups to maintain their culture and clinical practice autonomy while benefiting from the organization’s significant back-office infrastructure. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Varsity Healthcare Partners

Varsity Healthcare Partners (VHP) is a leading lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm, targeting exclusively multi-site healthcare provider platforms or businesses providing outsourced services, technology or tools to healthcare providers and/or payers. VHP’s tactical investment strategy emphasizes identifying and transacting with growth-seeking, provider-owned or founder-owned companies, leveraging VHP’s developed “buy and build” playbook to drive significant operational, managerial enhancement early in the life of each platform investment, followed by a well-resourced aggressive and multidimensional growth plan. VHP’s unique tactical investment playbook and strong track record are complemented by VHP’s distinct organizational culture, emphasizing highly collaborative engagement, strong professional accountability, and a commitment to excellence in work product and team performance. For more information, please visit www.varsityhealthcarepartners.com.

About Regal Healthcare Capital Partners

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm focused exclusively on healthcare services. Regal’s founders and investors include physicians and other providers who have successfully built healthcare companies. Regal partners with successful healthcare entrepreneurs that benefit from the strategic, financial, operational, and managerial expertise, as well as the equity capital that its team and core investor group of healthcare professionals can bring to growing businesses. For more information, visit www.regalhcp.com.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity, alternative credit, and structured equity. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.midoceanpartners.com.

