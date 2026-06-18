Travelin Bone Entertainment’s ‘The Method’ Unites Gaurav Bhardwaj and Rakshit Bhuchar for the First Time

The English-Language Feature Signals a New Phase for the Studio: Bringing Indian Storytelling to Worldwide Audiences

Travelin Bone Entertainment, the global entertainment studio founded by Marc Sternberg, Steve Garrow, and Naresh Malik, has announced production on The Method. The film represents a major creative and strategic evolution for the company, which previously co-produced the acclaimed Netflix original film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ananya Panday.

“After years of identifying internationally successful stories and reimagining them for Indian audiences, this project marks a significant step forward in creating truly cross-border cinema with global creative collaboration at its core,” said Steve Garrow, co-founder of Travelin Bone Entertainment.

A psychologically grounded drama, The Method brings together Gaurav Bhardwaj and Rakshit Bhuchar – two of India’s emerging filmmaking voices – for the first time, reflecting the studio’s broader push to build an international slate of culturally authentic stories that travel across borders.

For Bhuchar, who also stars in the film, the project felt like a chance to tell a deeply personal story through a global lens. “The Method stems from existential questions about the pace at which the world is moving” said Bhuchar. “The idea isn’t to make an Indian film or an American film – it’s to create something emotionally authentic that resonates with artists around the world.”

“The Method represents exactly where we believe the future of storytelling is headed,” Garrow continued. “Gaurav has directed one of India’s most successful theatricals and has a bold cinematic voice, while Rakshit brings an honesty and intelligence that make this collaboration incredibly exciting.”

For Bhardwaj, the film deepens his reputation as a director who can bridge intimate Indian storytelling with international appeal. “The Method explores the artistic pursuit that stands the test of time, examining the varied ways art and artists are understood across cultures,” said Bhardwaj.

With The Method, Travelin Bone continues to develop and produce original film and television for emerging markets – building globally resonant stories through culturally rooted, emotionally driven storytelling for Indian and international audiences alike.

About Travelin Bone Entertainment

Travelin Bone Entertainment is a global entertainment studio focused on developing and producing original film and television content for emerging markets, with a strong emphasis on India. Founded by Marc Sternberg, Steve Garrow, and Naresh Malik, the company develops globally resonant stories through culturally rooted, emotionally driven storytelling for both Indian and international audiences.

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SOURCE: Travelin Bone Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire