TransPerfect Wins Two Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) Hermes Awards

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been honored as a winner and finalist for the Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) Hermes Awards across multiple categories.

TransPerfect Media, the division of TransPerfect that specializes in media globalization solutions to enable storytelling for international audiences, received awards for:

Technical Achievement: StudioNEXT

StudioNEXT Lifetime Achievement: Jacques Barreau, TransPerfect’s Dean of Dubbing

TransPerfect Media also received nominations in the following categories:

Best Dub Audio Mixing for a Feature : Everything, Everywhere, All at Once ; French; Originals Factory (TransPerfect)

: ; French; Originals Factory (TransPerfect) Best Overall Dubbing for a Feature : Everything, Everywhere, All at Once ; French; Originals Factory (TransPerfect)

: ; French; Originals Factory (TransPerfect) Best Overall Dubbing for Animation : One Piece Film Red , French, Toei Animation (TransPerfect)

: , French, Toei Animation (TransPerfect) Best Voice Performance for a Feature : Jan Aleksandrowicz-Krasko, Slumberland , Polish, Netflix (Hiventy by TransPerfect)

: Jan Aleksandrowicz-Krasko, , Polish, Netflix (Hiventy by TransPerfect) Best Overall Dubbing for a Series: Infiniti, French, Canal+ (Hiventy by TransPerfect)

The EGA Awards are decided by a large panel of industry judges that focuses on all elements of advancements in the media and entertainment field. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria, and TransPerfect’s finalists were honored alongside nominees from DreamWorks Animations, Amazon Studios, and other highly regarded studios. The full list of nominees can be found here.

TransPerfect Media offers services and technology for localization, subtitling, captioning, dubbing, voiceover, and post-production. Organizations use this technology to reduce time-to-market with specialized workflows and collaborate globally with talent, engineers, and stakeholders.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We are honored to have received multiple awards and nominations from the EGA Hermes Awards. It is gratifying to see the talent and dedication of TransPerfect’s team recognized not only by customers but also by its peers.”

