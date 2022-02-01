Tetris Becomes the Stepping Blocks to Entertainment and Leisure

PLAYSTUDIOS rolls out its industry-leading Rewards Store for the timeless puzzle game, allowing tens of millions of mobile players to earn entertainment, travel, and leisure rewards

Redeemable rewards include a free one-month subscription to Apple TV+, just in time for the premiere of Apple Original Film Tetris, debuting globally on March 31

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced the rollout of its industry-leading playAWARDS loyalty platform for Tetris®, one of the most popular video games of all time. For the first time in the iconic puzzle game’s nearly 40-year history, mobile players will be able to earn in-game loyalty points that can be redeemed for real-life rewards from a global collection of iconic leisure, hospitality, entertainment, and other brands.





“This is an exciting evolution for Tetris and a groundbreaking advancement for casual mobile gaming as a whole,” said Andrew Pascal, founder and CEO of PLAYSTUDIOS. “Our players earn loyalty points for doing something they love and can use those points for a range of enjoyable travel and leisure activities. At the same time, our Rewards partners are introduced to passionate consumers. Everyone wins.”

The launch of PLAYSTUDIOS’ loyalty program for Tetris is aptly timed to the debut of Apple Original Films’ Tetris, a thriller based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (played by Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. The film premiered at the 2023 SXSW Festival and is now available to stream globally on Apple TV+ Friday, March 31. To celebrate the launch of the rewards store in Tetris, PLAYSTUDIOS will be offering a limited-time one-month trial subscription for Apple TV+, where Tetris mobile players can enjoy the film for free.

Tetris mobile players can earn in-game playAWARDS loyalty points by completing levels, hitting daily goals, and reaching milestones within the game. They can then unlock rewards such as a one-month subscription to Apple TV+ by using those points.

Currently, playAWARDS reaches 1.5 million daily active users (DAU) and more than 6 million monthly active users (MAU). Once playAWARDS is integrated into Tetris and, later this year, other PLAYSTUDIOS casual mobile games, such as Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and Mahjong, the platform will reach a total of more than 3.5 million DAUs, and more than 12 million MAUs. With 200+ iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands across 20 countries and four continents — such as MGM Resorts International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wolfgang Puck, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Gray Line Tours and more, PLAYSTUDIOS players have used their loyalty points to purchase more than 12 million rewards, valued at over $500 million to date.

PLAYSTUDIOS secured the exclusive global rights to develop and publish for Tetris across mobile platforms in November 2021. In addition to Tetris, PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning games lineup includes myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, MGM Slots Live, and myKONAMI Slots. All titles are available as free downloads via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

