TransPerfect Opens Audio Production Studio in Pune, India

Inauguration Festivities Include Appearances by Dr. Mohan Agashe and Shekhar Sen

NEW YORK and PUNE, India, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the inauguration of its TransPerfect Media studio in Pune, India. This facility joins the company’s global network of more than 35 owned and operated studios in 21 countries.

Designed to be a one-stop solution for media localization and production, the Pune facility features two Dolby 2.1 studios and a 5.1 mixing studio, with the capacity for a future 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos upgrade. The studios are dedicated to achieving optimal quality and immersion, and the combination of sound mixing and design capabilities is designed to meet the demands of broadcast, OTT platforms, and theatrical audiences.

Dr. Mohan Agashe, a psychiatrist, actor, and Pune native, presided over the inauguration with a traditional ribbon cutting. A recipient of the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, Dr. Agashe is a veteran of the Indian film industry who has also appeared in several Hollywood films, including Gandhi, Mississippi Masala, and The Sea Wolves. He has also served as director general of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). While on site, he delivered a speech on how technology is transforming human interaction.

In a continued inauguration celebration, the studio later welcomed Shekhar Sen, a singer, music composer, lyricist, and Padma Shri recipient. Sen was welcomed with a traditional Indian lamp-lighting ceremony before entering the 5.1 studio for a recording.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, commented, “Our new Pune studio reflects TransPerfect’s commitment to advancing media production and localization capabilities in India and beyond.”

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit http://www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

