Blind Squirrel Games Announces Cosmorons, an All-New, Original Intergalactic Arcade Shooter

Now in development, players will blast into the cosmos to take on galaxies in pursuit of ‘Ultimate Glory’

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Blind Squirrel Games , the premier full-service video game development studio renowned for its work on iconic multiplayer and shooter titles like BioShock: The Collection, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and New World: Aeternum, today announced Cosmorons — a new, original IP, now in development. A quirky pick-up-and-play arcade-style survival shooter, Cosmorons blasts players into an intergalactic adventure as sentient robots—Drudges—conquering the cosmos with outlandish weapons and hijinks through dynamic single and multiplayer co-op gameplay. With a target completion date in 2025, Cosmorons is being developed to support PC on Steam and console, including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

“Beyond our co-development work, Blind Squirrel Games has been exploring how we can create compelling IP that best reflects our expertise and playful spirit,” said Blind Squirrel Games Founder and CEO Brad Hendricks. “Cosmorons began as a passion project for our team, which over time has become an addictive game, paying homage to the arcade shooters we all know and love. We are currently pursuing the right publishing partner to help us bring this to market—in the meantime, we look forward to providing players an opportunity to experience a fun preview of Cosmorons soon.”

With a nod to retro sci-fi and arcade shooters, Cosmorons pays homage to the genres with a unique mix of gravity-defying gameplay, slapstick-tinged parody, and a classic low-poly-inspired aesthetic. As Drudges, players combat the cosmos one planet at a time, facing dangerous enemies, alien weaponry, and unceremonious death. Rushing to claim galaxies and ascend the ranks in pursuit of the ‘Ultimate Glory’— a feat never before achieved by a Drudge—they soon realize the universe is a lot bigger than they thought… and it fights back!

Players are immersed in planet-specific gameplay as they slingshot around asteroids, grapple through gravitational fields, and engage in aerial and ground combat. The adventure spans across mini-challenges like time trial races and flying saucer battles, enhanced by elemental complexities like lava, stink nebula, lightning storms, and more.

The development of Cosmorons is being led by Blind Squirrel Games’ New Zealand studio, supported by NZ On Air through the New Zealand Game Development Sector Rebate.

For more information on Cosmorons, please visit: www.cosmorons.com , the Xbox Store page , and the Steam Store page .

About Blind Squirrel Games

Blind Squirrel Games is a full-service video game studio with passionate, talented and experienced game developers dedicated to creating unparalleled gaming experiences across all media. Established nearly 15 years ago with offices in Irvine, CA, Austin, TX, and Auckland, New Zealand, the studio has worked on some of the most significant and beloved AAA titles in the industry, as well as developing its own original IP. Blind Squirrel Games combines small studio values with big studio ambitions, cultivating a diverse, collaborative, and creative environment that promotes employee well-being. For more information, please visit: www.blindsquirrelentertainment.com.

