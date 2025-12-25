transcosmos and V, Inc. launch metaverse creator services for VRChat via Geek Jack, transcosmos’s cross-border e-commerce site for entertainment items

MODE-SAPO!—creator support services for VRChat—streamlines non-creative tasks

TOKYO, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — transcosmos operates Geek Jack, a cross-border e-commerce site featuring entertainment items, most notably products from internationally popular virtual YouTubers, attracting users worldwide. In 2023, Geek Jack began selling avatars and outfits for VRChat, which have been well received globally. Now, transcosmos is excited to announce the joint launch of new services for metaverse creators using VRChat, in collaboration with V, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director & CEO: Kota Fujiwara).

Find out more about MODE-SAPO! (no translation available): https://shop.geekjack.net/pages/creator-model-support

transcosmos, together with V, Inc., has released MODE-SAPO!, a modeling support service designed to assist metaverse creators working on VRChat. The service targets creators producing avatars and accessories for the VRChat platform. The two companies aim to create an environment where creators can focus on core creative work by providing support for other processes, such as modification of creative works and technical assistance. The service offers two plans—subscription and optional—allowing creators to choose the model that best suits their needs.

■ Service menu <Subscription plan>

・DM (Direct Mail): Handles inquiries from customers and potential customers ・Translation: Translates product descriptions and captions in product images into major languages, such as English and Chinese ・License management: Manages licenses related to third-party use of creative works ・Administrative work: Supports administrative processes, such as listing products on marketplaces

■ Service menu <Optional plan>

・Debugging: Clipping test for created costumes and debugging services ・Clothing: Avatar clothing services

Configures profiles for transformation parameters and custom clothing ・Image and video production: Creates promotional images and videos

Marketing professionals supervise the process to maximize product appeal

■ About Geek Jack (https://shop.geekjack.net/)

In July 2019, Geek Jack began digital distribution of VTubers’ voice content. Today, Geek Jack offers more than 200 characters and 10,000 products. In addition to digital products, Geek Jack sells physical products in approximately 200 countries and regions. To expand its product lines, Geek Jack now focuses on 3D model data for VRSNS (virtual reality social networks) and the metaverse, as well as music CDs.

■ About V, Inc.

Committed to its mission—Create infrastructures to create a better place for people living in the metaverse—V, Inc. delivers business solutions designed for the metaverse and VR domains. V, Inc. provides comprehensive support for companies entering the metaverse, including marketing assistance, content creation, and event planning and operations on VRChat and other platforms.

Company overview

Name: V, Inc.

Address: 8F, Meguro Center Building, 3-2-2, Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-Ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan

Representative: Representative Director & CEO Kota Fujiwara

Business: Business support and development in cutting-edge technology areas, such as the metaverse, VR, and XR. Development and operations of proprietary services

URL (no translation available): https://v-inc.jp/

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united talented “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients’ excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

