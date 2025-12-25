Club Car Wash Offers Best Sale Ever Before Opening Its New Site in Boerne

For 1 Penny Today, Lock In 50% Off Any Membership for a Year

Club Car Wash offers its best deal ever in anticipation of its upcoming location at 28353 IH-10 W.

Prior to the location opening, customers can pay one penny to lock in 50% off any Membership for a full year. This offer is only available online for a limited time, and at the site’s grand opening, those who locked in the presale can begin using their Membership.

With a Club Car Wash Membership, customers can get unlimited washes at all locations and access exclusive perks within the new Club Car Wash Mobile App. Through the company’s Platinum Rewards and Refer a Friend features, Members can earn points that can be used to apply discounts to their monthly Membership payments.

“We’re thrilled that our community in Boerne is expanding,” said Collin Bartels, President at Club Car Wash. “We’re glad that our new Members can kick off the new year with our best deal yet.”

This offer will end soon, so customers are being encouraged to sign up for the offer before time runs out.

To lock in the savings, visit https://clubcarwash.com/fairoaks

