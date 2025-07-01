TPC, Financier of Longlegs and The Monkey, Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation and Expands Globally

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrating its 15th anniversary, leading financier TPC proudly reflects on its transformative role in content financing and production services while looking forward to expanding its reach globally. Over the last 15 years, TPC has established itself as one of the largest independent content financiers in the industry, deploying roughly $100 million annually and facilitating more than 1,500 productions since its inception. This commitment has significantly shaped the industry’s landscape by bringing unique stories to life.





This year, TPC’s support for high-profile projects continues with the financing of Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, a breakout film that has become one of the highest-grossing independent films in over a decade. TPC also financed the upcoming film The Monkey, based on Stephen King’s acclaimed short story, featuring Theo James and Elijah Wood, slated for a February release by NEON.

In response to legislative changes and the evolving global production landscape, TPC has expanded into Europe by opening a new office in London. This expansion, bolstered by its recent acquisition of Pipe Entertainment, strengthens TPC’s production services and film finance capabilities across the region supported by key hires Dan Abrams from Pipe Entertainment and Keith Kehoe from Great Point Media, who bring extensive experience to elevate TPC’s client service.

Beyond its core collateralized production financing and expansion into gap financing, TPC has evolved into a full-service provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services including commercial production services, tax credit administration and placement, production advisory services, and streaming licensing fee factoring. These diverse services have made TPC an indispensable partner in film, television, and commercial production, helping clients navigate an increasingly complex production landscape.

In October 2024, the UK Independent Film Tax Credit (“IFTC”) was passed into law, offering substantial relief for qualifying films. Under this new law, first-time productions with a budget of up to £15 million will be eligible for relief of 53% on qualifying expenditure, and films with a budget up to £23.5 million are also eligible for the IFTC. California’s Governor has also proposed doubling that state’s annual tax credit allocation to $750 million, which, if approved by the State Legislature, would take effect on July 1, 2025. These initiatives represent significant boosts to independent filmmaking in both regions, aiming to stimulate economic growth in the film industry.

TPC’s strategic expansion is further strengthened by its parent company, The Forest Road Company, and Forest Road’s majority ownership of ACF Investment Bank (“ACF”), a global media and entertainment investment bank with headquarters in London and Los Angeles. This partnership leverages ACF’s expertise and resources to expand access to TPC’s innovative financing solutions for new content partners globally.

President and CEO of TPC David Gendron stated, “ Recognizing the substantial shift in production moving to Europe, this expansion is a natural evolution of our strategic vision to better support our clients more directly, globally. These key strategic hires will be based in our new London office and provide us with the increased capability to offer hands-on support and locally-tailored solutions.”

“ Having a world-class leading financier in our group allows ACF and TPC to deliver an expanded integrated solution in an evolving dynamic environment,” said Thomas Dey, President of ACF. “ Together, TPC and ACF are poised to redefine media financing, offering clients greater flexibility and expanded resources in an era of dynamic global media production.”

As TPC embarks on its next chapter, the company remains committed to its legacy of excellence and innovation in film financing and production support. With a clear vision for the future, TPC is prepared to meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry and to continue supporting the creative visions of producers around the world.

About TPC

Founded in 2009, TPC (formerly Three Point Capital) is a premier provider of film financing, production services, and media investment solutions. Established by three former bankers to transform independent film financing, TPC has expanded from New York state tax credits to supporting over 30 jurisdictions worldwide. With offices in Los Angeles and London, TPC’s team of over 50 professionals has facilitated more than 700 films and 800 commercials. Dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation, TPC offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of producers in film, television, and commercial production.”

