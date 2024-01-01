MelroseINC Expands Offerings with the Launch of MelroseDBC: Innovating Workspace Design and Execution

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iconic architecture like The Bradbury Building, the Walt Disney concert hall and Hollyhock House changed the landscape of Southern California, now MelroseINC, a premier technology solutions provider and Apple Premier Partner, is proud to announce the launch of MelroseDBC, Design, Build, and Create, its groundbreaking new division set to lead the evolution of workplace design and development.









The expansion allows the MelroseDBC team to leverage their expertise in creating customized workplace designs for their clients, elevating current marketplace solutions to new heights in a variety of industries across the country. The new division reflects the company’s commitment to continue shaping the future through the integration of original designs, creativity, innovation, and cutting-edge technology solutions.

As the newest addition to MelroseINC’s portfolio, MelroseDBC specializes in transforming workspaces with cutting-edge, custom-designed solutions that give employees modern sleek environments that support productivity and sustainability. MelroseDBC provides end-to-end services including design consultation, workflow optimization, advanced 3D renderings and ergonomic furniture solutions. The MelroseDBC team of experts delivers tailored designs and installations bringing each client’s vision to life and ensuring personalized, scalable solutions that meet the unique needs of fast-evolving businesses.

“We’re excited to extend our services beyond technology into the realm of physical spaces,” said Reza Safai, Chief Design Officer and EVP of Sales and Service at MelroseINC. “Our goal with MelroseDBC is to offer a holistic approach to workplace transformation — integrating aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability into every project.”

MelroseINC’s continued focus on excellence and customer experience is reflected in MelroseDBC’s specialized services that range from ergonomic workstation designs to turnkey project management and sustainable material sourcing.

“Partnering with MelroseDBC was a game-changer for our business. The team’s meticulous and professional support in the installation of the walk-up desks and lounges in support of one of Leidos’s largest contracts played a crucial role in supporting a critical customer. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and attention to detail truly set the standard for exceptional service and support,” said Nate Apodaca VP, Corporate Capture Strategy, Chief Growth Office, Leidos, one of MelroseDBC’s first clients.

The division offers services across a wide spectrum of industries including – tech, television and film production, aerospace, defense and life sciences – transforming everything from corporate offices and retail spaces to custom IT help desks, personalized IT cabinets and employee lounges.

“MelroseDBC is a reflection of our commitment to helping our clients build workspaces that foster collaboration, efficiency and inspire innovation. By combining our technological expertise with innovative design solutions, we’re giving businesses the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing landscape,” said Sandy Nasseri, CEO of MelroseINC.

As businesses continue to adapt to new workplace demands, MelroseDBC is uniquely positioned to provide future-proof solutions that prioritize both creativity and functionality.

For more information on MelroseDBC and its offerings, visit www.melroseinc.com/melrose-dbc.

About MelroseINC

Founded in 2003, MelroseINC has been continuously dedicated to providing comprehensive systems integration services to a varied clientele in the tech, video, film, life sciences and defense industries. As a woman-owned technology reseller and systems integrator, MelroseINC offers end-to-end technology solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients, from data storage and content creation to asset management and solutions.

