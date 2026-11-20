New report connects packaging decisions to automation performance, product protection and logistics efficiency, while highlighting measurable environmental and operational gains.

Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging and pooling solutions, has released its 2026 Sustainability Report, calling for a shift in how businesses evaluate transport packaging: from a purchased commodity to a strategic component of supply chain infrastructure.

As food supply chains become more automated and face mounting cost and regulatory pressures, packaging decisions increasingly influence operational performance. The report examines how reusable packaging can reduce food loss, labor requirements and transportation inefficiencies while documenting Tosca’s progress toward its global sustainability goals.

“Companies invest significant resources in optimizing equipment, labor and transportation, yet packaging is still too often evaluated primarily on unit price,” said Eric Frank, CEO of Tosca. “That approach overlooks its role in keeping automated lines running, protecting products and moving goods efficiently. Packaging is an operational input and should be evaluated with the same discipline as the infrastructure around it.”

Measuring the Impact Beyond Packaging Waste

The report highlights how reusable packaging and pooling systems deliver measurable benefits across customer operations. For example,

Less product damage and food waste: Strong, rigid crates protect products during handling and transport, reducing damage to fresh produce by an average of 6-9%. For eggs, Tosca’s reusable packaging reduces damage by more than 50%.

Lower labor requirements: Retail-ready reusable packaging saves 307 labor hours per 100,000 crates compared to corrugated packaging.

More efficient transportation: Improved load utilization and fewer journeys can reduce transportation costs by up to 25%, alongside associated emission reductions.

Less single-use packaging waste: Tosca’s reusable packaging solutions have removed 2.229 million metric tons of corrugated packaging from supply chains, eliminating the associated recycling and disposal requirements.

Advancing Global Sustainability Goals

Tosca reported solid progress in reducing the environmental footprint of its own operations:

30% reduction in global Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity per operating hour since 2021.

46% of global electricity sourced from renewables in 2025, up from 33% in 2022.

41% reduction in total waste generated compared with 2024.

The report also highlights Tosca’s investments in circular infrastructure, including the CP 1208 Circular Pallet, developed from 100% recycled plastic, and expanded RFID-enabled asset tracking to improve supply chain visibility.

Following its first Double Materiality Assessment and formal climate risk assessment in 2025, Tosca updated its sustainability strategy through 2030, targeting 42% reductions in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and Scope 3 emissions against their respective baselines.

“Reducing the footprint of a packaging material is only part of the equation,” said Karin Witton, Ph.D., Global Head of Sustainability at Tosca. “We also have to account for the food lost, transportation required and resources consumed throughout the supply chain. Measuring these impacts together helps businesses identify where the greatest environmental and operational improvements can be made.”

Download Tosca’s 2026 Sustainability Report

About Tosca

Tosca is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and pooling solutions, helping businesses eliminate waste and improve supply chain performance. Through its reusable containers, pallets, bulk packaging, and end-to-end pooling services, Tosca helps customers protect products, improve operational efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Serving customers across more than 60 countries, Tosca is committed to advancing circular supply chains and eliminating waste at every turn.

For more information, visit www.toscaltd.com .

Media Contact North America:

Laura Hardeman lhardeman@toscaltd.com I 404-200-1940

Media Contact EMEA:

Hannah Hambleton hhambleton@toscaltd.com I +447854651087

SOURCE: Tosca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire