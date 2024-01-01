American Society of Cinematographers to Fete Newton Thomas Sigel with Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert McLachlan, Dejan Georgevich, Julianne Grosso and the Tiffen Company will be Recognized at 41st Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards

LOS ANGELES (Nov. 19, 2026)—The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) will present its 41st Annual Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography Gala on March 7, 2027, honoring an exceptional class of honorees. Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC will receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award; Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC will be honored with the Career Achievement in Television Award; Dejan Georgevich, ASC will be presented with the President’s Award; Julianne Grosso will receive an Award of Distinction; and Tiffen will be recognized with the Curtis Clark Technology Award, spotlighting its creative excellence and cultural influence.

The ASC Awards Gala will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and will be livestreamed globally, inviting cinema fans and industry professionals around the world to join in celebrating excellence in cinematography.

Across his career, Sigel has established himself as one of the industry’s most inventive visual stylists. He photographed “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which earned him a BAFTA nomination and became one of the highest‑grossing music biopics in history. His work on “The Usual Suspects” for director Bryan Singer remains one of his most memorable collaborations and marked the first of ten films together, including “Superman Returns,” “Valkyrie,” and four “X‑Men” titles. Sigel’s use of unconventional film stocks and innovative processing techniques on David O. Russell’s “Three Kings” opened new creative pathways in modern cinematography. He later photographed Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” widely recognized for its striking images.

“Tom Sigel has consistently elevated the art of cinematography through his bold visual storytelling and deep commitment to collaboration,” said ASC President Shelly Johnson. “His contributions span an extraordinary range of films and genres, each marked by a clarity of vision and a profound respect for the craft. This Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates not only his remarkable accomplishments, but the enduring legacy he has built within the cinematography community.”

Sigel’s expansive credits include Bob Rafelson’s “Blood and Wine;” Gregory Hoblit’s “Fallen;” George Clooney’s “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Leatherheads;” Terry Gilliam’s “The Brothers Grimm;” Alan Ball’s “Towelhead;” Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall.” He has also collaborated with Yuen Wo‑Ping on “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” Robert Redford on “The Conspirator,” and Halle Berry on “Frankie and Alice.”

Sigel is a frequent collaborator of the Russo Brothers, having shot “Extraction,” the series “Citadel,” and “Cherry,” for which he received an ASC Award nomination. Their partnership continues with the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.”

McLachlan has built a wide‑ranging career across genres and formats, earning numerous awards and hundreds of credits. He has received three Emmy nominations for his work on “Ray Donovan” and multiple seasons of “Game of Thrones.” He has earned five ASC Award nominations for “Game of Thrones,” “High Noon” and three for his work on “Millennium.” McLachlan has collected 16 Canadian Society of Cinematographers (CSC) nominations, with wins for the theatrical features “Impolite” and “Willard,” the pilot of “The Lone Gunman” and “Game of Thrones.” A dual U.S.–Canadian citizen, he received the Kodak New Century Award in 2006 for his contributions to Canadian cinematography.

McLachlan shot “The Red Wedding” and “The Spoils of War” for “Game of Thrones,” both considered among the series’ most iconic installments. His diverse television credits include series such as “The Commish,” “Strange Luck,” “Harper’s Island,” “Human Target,” “The Secret Circle,” “Westworld,” “The Affair,” “Lovecraft Country,” “American Gigolo” and, most recently, Taylor Sheridan’s “1923,” “Landman” and “Lioness.”

Georgevich will receive the Presidents Award for his longstanding dedication and service to the ASC and the broader cinematography community. He has served three terms as secretary of the ASC Board of Governors. He has demonstrated a deep commitment to the Society’s East Coast membership, coordinating ASC events in New York and creating opportunities for members to connect and engage, and build a community.

With a career spanning feature films, documentaries, commercials and major television productions, including “The Blacklist,” “Gossip Girl,” “3lbs.,” “Cupid,” “Mercy” and “The Education of Max Bickford,” Georgevich has established himself as a versatile and respected visual storyteller. He was recently appointed chair of the School of Visual Arts (SVA) BFA Film program following a 30‑year tenure as a highly regarded professor, where he taught master classes in cinematography and mentored generations of emerging filmmakers. Georgevich served as national vice president of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 IATSE. In recognition of his exemplary commitment to education, the Guild honored him with the 2012 Bud Stone Award for Outstanding Educational Contributions to the art and craft of cinematography.

Grosso will receive the ASC Award of Distinction for her pivotal role in co-founding Cine Gear Expo with Karl Kresser and shaping it into a cornerstone event for the cinematography community. Her leadership helped create a space where filmmakers and innovators could connect, collaborate and advance the craft. Cine Gear’s influence continues to elevate the tools, techniques and creative dialogue that define modern cinematography.

The Tiffen Company will receive the Curtis Clark Technology Award in recognition of its nearly nine decades of innovation and its enduring impact on cinematography. From the Golden Age of Hollywood to today’s digital production environments, Tiffen’s technologies have helped shape the look and movement of countless films and television productions, providing filmmakers with the tools to bring their creative visions to life. Renowned for its pioneering optical filtration technology, Tiffen’s contributions extend beyond the lens to include more than 25 years of advancing Steadicam camera stabilization systems and the continued evolution of Lowel lighting solutions since 2009. Together, these innovations have empowered generations of cinematographers to shape, capture and illuminate their images with greater creative freedom. The company has been recognized with numerous honors from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards for its contributions.

“We’re proud to celebrate these leaders whose work continues to push the boundaries of visual storytelling,” said ASC Awards Committee Chairperson Chuck Minsky. “Their influence across craft, technology, and education reflects the enduring strength of cinematography as a creative force.”

For information regarding the 41st ASC Awards, visit www.theasc.com or call 323-969-4333.

About the ASC

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the art of filmmaking. Since its charter in 1919, the ASC has been committed to educating aspiring filmmakers and others about the art and craft of cinematography. For over 100 years, the ASC has published American Cinematographer magazine, the industry’s definitive source for filmmakers. For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com or join American Cinematographer on Facebook, X and Instagram (@the_asc) and (@american_cinematographer).