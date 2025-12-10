Tosca Releases 2025 Sustainability Report: “Driving Change Together”

Tosca, the global leader in reusable packaging and pooling solutions, today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report , Driving Change Together. The report highlights significant progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals and reaffirms its commitment to measurable, partnership-driven transformation across the supply chain.

The report showcases robust achievements across environmental performance, operational excellence, and customer value creation.

Key outcomes include:

10% reduction in water-use intensity versus 2022

268,000+ metric tons of single-use cardboard eliminated from supply chains

51% of electricity sourced from renewables

47% reduction in Scope 3 emissions vs. 2023-already exceeding Tosca’s 2030 target

Over 339,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions avoided for customers

Over 15 billion gallons (57 million cubic meters) of water saved through reusable systems

100% RFID tagging on new products across the U.S., U.K., and EU

These results underscore Tosca’s focus on data-driven sustainability, operational innovation, and strategic partnerships. The initiatives support customers in meeting tightening regulatory requirements, including evolving Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks in the United States and global standards such as the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

Eric Frank, CEO of Tosca, commented:

“Our sustainability report shows what is possible when we drive change together. Last year, we partnered closely with our customers to eliminate single-use packaging, cut emissions, and improve efficiency, all backed by verified data. We have already exceeded our 2030 Scope 3 goal, advanced circularity across our network, and helped customers achieve measurable environmental and operational gains. This proves that sustainability isn’t just the right thing to do-it’s a smarter, more resilient way to run a supply chain.”

Partnership and Transparency at the Core

The theme Driving Change Together reflects Tosca’s belief that meaningful progress is built through collaboration across the value chain. Key initiatives included:

Strengthening partnerships to reduce food waste, logistics emissions, and packaging impact.

Expanding the use of Tosca Asset IQ™ to improve supply chain traceability and minimize losses.

Supporting customers’ transition to reusable systems in line with emerging U.S. EPR policies and global regulations.

Reinforcing closed-loop operations and circular product design.

Tosca’s 2025 Sustainability Report reinforces accountability, with data grounded in rigorous, independently validated reporting methods.

Looking Ahead

Tosca enters 2026 and beyond with strong momentum, continuing to invest in reusable infrastructure, digital intelligence, and automation to accelerate circularity for customers across retail, food production, and logistics.

Frank added: “With this report, we prove that sustainability driven by partnership isn’t just possible; it’s profitable, practical, and the path forward to a company having truly circular packaging.”

About Tosca

Tosca is a global leader in reusable packaging and pooling solutions, partnering with retailers, producers, and logistics providers to eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and protect product quality. With the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of reusable assets, including RPCs, pallets, and bulk bins; Tosca helps businesses achieve measurable financial and sustainability results.

Media Contact: Laura Hardeman, VP of Marketing | lhardeman@toscaltd.com | 404.200.1940

SOURCE: Tosca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire