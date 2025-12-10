Bonk, Inc. Provides 2026 Guidance: Forecasts Baseline of 100% Revenue Growth After Capital Restructuring and Asset Repositioning

Company Projects Substantial Net Income Expansion Supported by Debt-Free Balance Sheet, ~ $4M Yerbaé Contribution, and Majority Revenue Interest in BONK.fun

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) today announced financial guidance for fiscal 2026, projecting a baseline of 100% year-over-year revenue growth. This outlook follows a year of capital reorganization, elimination of legacy liabilities, and activation of higher-margin revenue streams tied to the Company’s digital asset infrastructure.

Following the reverse stock split, effective Thursday, December 11, Bonk, Inc. will enter 2026 with a streamlined capital structure intended to support sustainable, profitable expansion. The restructuring completes a comprehensive, year-long transformation.

2026 Outlook – Key Growth Drivers

BONK.fun (Digital Asset Revenue): Bonk, Inc. now holds a 51% revenue interest in BONK.fun. Based on valuation metrics established in the Company’s most recent quarterly filing, this asset represents an implied total value of approximately $30 million . Unlike passive-asset treasuries, BONK.fun operates as an active “revenue flywheel,” converting ecosystem activity into recurring cash flow. New product launches scheduled for late Q4 2025 are expected to materially increase recurring, high-margin revenue beginning in 2026.

Beverage Division (Yerbaé): The Yerbaé brand is expected to contribute roughly $4 million in revenue in 2026. With legacy acquisition debts fully paid, the beverage segment is transitioning from a cost center to a profitable business line.

Potential Revenue Upside & Legislative Catalysts Management emphasizes that the projected 100% year-over-year revenue growth rate represents a prudent baseline that does not fully factor in potential exponential growth driven by the shifting U.S. legislative landscape.

Strategic Reserve Framework (GENIUS Act of 2025): The Company highlights the impact of the GENIUS Act , enacted in July 2025, which established the framework for a national Strategic Digital Asset Reserve. Bonk, Inc. believes this landmark legislation validates the corporate treasury model it has pioneered, driving unprecedented institutional demand for digital assets.

Regulatory Clarity (FIT21): The advancement of the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) signals a move toward a clearer regulatory framework. Bonk, Inc. anticipates that such clarity will unlock institutional liquidity and increase transaction velocity across the sector-directly benefiting the fee-generation mechanics of BONK.fun.

Corporate Strengths and Market Catalysts

Strengthened Governance: The Board has been refreshed with domain-experienced directors, including Connor Klein (New Form Capital), Stacey Duffy (financial due diligence), and Jamie McAvity (CEO, Cormint, Inc.). Their expertise in decentralized finance, capital markets, and high-growth operations supports improved oversight and execution.

Valuation Strength (mNAV): The Company highlights a current mNAV of 1.85x (Market Cap ÷ BONK Holdings). This ratio demonstrates that the market assigns significant premium value to the Company’s active revenue engines (BONK.fun and Yerbaé) beyond the baseline value of its digital asset treasury, distinguishing Bonk, Inc. from purely passive holding companies.

Institutional Access and NAV Support: The recent launch of a regulated BONK ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange broadens institutional access to the underlying asset. Management expects improved institutional awareness and demand to support appreciation of the Company’s treasury holdings and contribute to NAV expansion in 2026.

Balance Sheet and Profitability Improvements

Debt Elimination: In 2025, the Company materially reduced liabilities and settled legacy obligations. Entering 2026 debt-free will lower interest expense and reduce cash drag, supporting margin improvement and cash flow generation.

Capital Alignment: The reverse stock split aligns share count with the Company’s reconstituted market capitalization, improving comparability for EPS metrics and institutional participation.

Management Commentary “We recognize yesterday’s market reaction to the 1-for-35 reverse stock split and the associated share price move,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. “Reverse splits often cause short-term volatility; however, the action was necessary to meet Nasdaq capital structure considerations and to position the Company for institutional coverage and deeper liquidity. Post-split, Bonk, Inc. will have an estimated 5.3 million shares outstanding, a materially reduced float, and no legacy debt. We believe these changes, combined with our majority revenue participation in BONK.fun and the expected $4M contribution from Yerbaé, create a clearer path to durable cash flow and NAV expansion.”

Boon continued, “This pivot has been executed from a forward-thinking landscape designed to capture digital growth with one of the best digital assets on the Solana Blockchain. With legacy liabilities settled, a debt-free balance sheet, and growing contributions from our active revenue engines, our 2026 guidance is grounded in concrete assets and executable revenue streams-not speculation. We expect the coming year to validate our strategy through measurable financial performance.”

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s projected revenue, net income, and business operations for 2026. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors such as market volatility in the digital asset sector, consumer demand for beverage products, the performance of the BONK.fun platform, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

