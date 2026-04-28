Tosca Ltd. and Rehrig Pacific Revolutionize Specialty Egg Shipping with New 6315 Reusable Packaging Container

Tosca Ltd., a global provider of reusable packaging and pooling services, and Rehrig Pacific, a leading manufacturer of returnable transport packaging and material handling solutions, announced the launch of the 6315 Specialty Egg Reusable Packaging Container (RPC). Purpose-built for premium and specialty eggs, the new crate provides retailers and egg suppliers a reusable alternative designed specifically for the unique handling, cooling, and protection requirements of high-value eggs.

Engineered from the needs expressed from both retailer and supplier partner and developed through the long-standing partnership between Rehrig Pacific and Tosca, the new crate reflects a shared focus on solving real operational challenges across the specialty egg supply chain.

For years, specialty egg producers and retailers have relied on corrugated packaging that struggles to protect fragile product, manage cooling, and reduce shrink at scale. The 6315 Specialty Egg RPC was engineered to address those gaps head-on.

“The 6315 Specialty Egg RPC provides retailers and suppliers a reusable solution that supports product integrity, improves handling efficiency, and fits seamlessly into existing operations, both in manual and automated environments” said Scott Schimming, Tosca VP of Commercial Sales, with more than ten years of history working with the egg industry.

“As we looked at the specialty egg category, it was clear that corrugated was limiting both performance and scalability,” said Will Rehrig, CEO of Rehrig Pacific. “Together we engineered the 6315 to give retailers and suppliers a better option, one that protects high-value product, improves handling, and fits naturally into modern reusable systems.“

6315 Specialty Egg RPC Highlights

Ventilation cools eggs up to six times faster than corrugated packaging

Speed Stack Wall supports faster, more efficient hand stacking

Automation-ready with standard footprint and rigid structure

Ergonomic handles improve lifting, movement, and handling throughout the supply chain

Collapsible via knockdown sides – without latches – for easy folding and storage

Designed to hold 12 dozen egg containers, accommodating all carton types (i.e., pulp, foam, PET, etc.)

24″ x 13.3″ x 7″ footprint, configured six down on a standard 40″ x 48″ pallet

Fully compatible with Tosca 6332 Egg RPCs for seamless integration into existing pooled networks

Injection molded from durable polypropylene

Tosca and Rehrig Pacific and will continue expanding availability of the 6315 Specialty Egg RPC as adoption grows, supporting retailers, egg suppliers, and logistics partners seeking a more efficient and reliable reusable packaging solution for specialty eggs.

About Tosca

For more than 60 years, Tosca has been the pooling provider of choice of the world’s top retailers and suppliers, using a partnership approach to create bespoke solutions for each customer’s unique needs. With the industry’s most robust assortment of reusable plastic crates, pallets and bulk bins, and continuous innovation from in-house R&D and manufacturing, Tosca ensures its partners always have the best possible products. Coupled with the nation’s largest wash network, operating at the highest food safety standards (ISO 22000), Tosca provides industry-leading service for modern supply chains.

About Rehrig Pacific

Rehrig Pacific is a trusted leader in innovative solutions that keep goods, resources, and ideas moving responsibly through the global supply chain. Since 1913, we’ve helped businesses move smarter with integrated systems that bring together durable returnable products, advanced material handling, asset-tracking technology, and expert service support. Our solutions simplify operations, making it easier to separate, stack, and move products efficiently while advancing safety, circularity, and innovation that empower our people, support our customers, and propel the industries we serve forward.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Hardeman

Tosca

lhardeman@toscaltd.com

Miles Bohannan

Rehrig Pacific

mbohannan@rehrigpacific.com

SOURCE: Tosca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire