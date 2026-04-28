Martal Group Sets a New Standard for Outbound: One Platform, Agentic AI, and a 39% Lift in Booked Meetings

Martal Group has reset the bar for what AI powered outbound looks like in practice. By consolidating the modern sales stack into a single platform, one where agentic AI and expert human judgment operate as a single engine, Martal has delivered a 39% lift in booked meetings across its client base. The result is a new model for b2b lead generation. Fewer tools. Sharper precision. A team freed to do what only people can do, which is build relationships and close.

The outbound playbook that worked five years ago no longer does. Buyers are harder to reach, inboxes are saturated, and most sales teams are running a patchwork of disconnected tools that produce more noise than pipeline. The companies winning today are not the ones with more data or more reps. They are the ones with sharper precision and a tighter operating system.

Martal Group has built that operating system. The platform unifies prospecting, qualification, enrichment, and cold email services , cold calling services , LinkedIn outreach, and b2b appointment setting services inside one connected workflow, powered by its AI platform for lead generation . Consolidation is not a feature. It is the unlock. When the stack stops fighting itself, the team gets time back, campaigns move faster, and results compound.

Where most platforms stop at intent signals, Martal goes further. Natural language search lets clients describe their ideal customer in plain English and surface matching accounts in seconds, including the hard to reach corners of TAM that traditional filters miss. Lookalike modeling expands that universe by finding accounts that resemble proven wins. AI agents qualify, score, and prioritize every account against custom fit criteria, and contact data is verified at over 90% accuracy so the team reaches the right prospect at the right moment. The combination of natural language search, lookalike audiences, agentic qualification, and human review is hard to match, and it is what allows Martal to surface TAM others cannot.

Efficiency is the quiet outcome of all of this. Agentic AI handles the repetitive tasks that slow outreach down, including list building, research, scoring, sequencing, and continuous optimization. That gives Martal’s onshore sales executives more time to apply the judgment that actually moves deals forward, including reading the room on a call, knowing when to push and when to listen, and tailoring a message to a specific buyer in a specific moment. The platform does the heavy lifting. The team delivers the result.

“Precision is the new advantage in outbound,” said Vito Vishnepolsky, Founder of Martal Group. “The winners in this market will not be the teams with the biggest databases or the loudest campaigns. They will be the teams that find the right account before anyone else does, reach the right person at the right moment, and let their people focus on conversations that close. That is what we have built.”

Businesses ready to see the platform in action can schedule a consultation at: https://martal.ca/ai-sdr-demo/

To learn more about Martal’s offerings, visit:

Watch more about Martal Group here: https://www.youtube.com/@Martal_Group .

About Martal Group

Martal Group is a top-rated B2B lead generation company and sales outsourcing partner that helps businesses scale revenue through AI native outbound. Trusted by 2,000 plus B2B brands worldwide and ranked #1 in Lead Generation on Clutch with 200 plus five-star reviews, Martal pairs an AI platform for lead generation with culturally adept onshore sales executives across North America, Europe, and LATAM. Martal blends AI-powered intelligence with omnichannel execution and human expertise inside one connected platform, so every campaign reaches the right buyer through the right channel at the right moment. The result is a precision pipeline at the speed modern revenue teams need.

Media Contact:

Vito Vishnepolsky

Email: info@martal.ca

Phone: +1-888-557-7769

Address: 2275 Upper Middle Rd E Unit 101, Oakville, Ontario

SOURCE: Martal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire