Torras Properties Expands Marine Operations with Launch of St. Marys Marina

Team behind Brunswick Landing Marina to operate new downtown St. Marys waterfront destination, anticipated to open by November 1.

Torras Properties today announced the upcoming opening of St. Marys Marina, expanding the company’s marine operations along the Georgia coast and bringing the team behind Brunswick Landing Marina to the downtown St. Marys waterfront.

St. Marys Marina is anticipated to open by November 1, 2026, and will serve both visiting and long-term boaters with daily, weekly, monthly, semi-annual and annual dockage.

The new marina builds on the experience of the Torras Properties team at Brunswick Landing Marina, where the company has developed an operating model centered on customer service, hospitality, well-maintained facilities and a strong sense of boating community.

“Brunswick Landing Marina has taught us that the most successful marinas are about much more than docks and slips,” said Daren Pietsch, President of Torras Properties. “They are communities built around great people, dependable service and an experience that makes boaters want to return. We see a tremendous opportunity to bring what we have learned in Brunswick to St. Marys while creating a marina that reflects the character of this waterfront and this community.”

Located on the downtown St. Marys waterfront, the marina features new concrete floating docks with 30-amp and 50-amp shore power as well as 100-amp three-phase service, Wi-Fi and an installed pump-out system.

Directly across the street, the marina’s Yacht Club will provide a shoreside gathering place for customers, including a community lounge, kitchen, restrooms and showers, a front balcony overlooking the waterfront, a back deck and backyard gathering area. Complimentary laundry facilities are also being added.

The marina’s downtown location will allow customers to walk from their boats to St. Marys restaurants, shops, waterfront parks and other attractions, with the Cumberland Island ferry nearby.

“We have spent years learning what boaters value at Brunswick Landing Marina, and we have an opportunity in St. Marys to build on that experience from day one,” said Michael Torras, who manages marina operations for Torras Properties. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional marina experience on the docks while also connecting our customers with St. Marys. We want the marina to be good for our boaters, good for downtown businesses and a positive addition to the community.”

As part of that effort, St. Marys Marina is establishing a Downtown Partner Program for local businesses. There is no cost for businesses to participate. The marina will promote participating restaurants, shops and other local businesses to its customers, while participating businesses provide marina guests with a small perk, such as a discount, special offer or complimentary item.

Day-to-day operations at St. Marys Marina will be led by Dockmaster Colin Redy.

“We want St. Marys Marina to be the kind of place where boaters feel comfortable whether they are stopping for a few days or making us their home marina,” Redy said. “My focus will be on the day-to-day details-knowing our customers, taking care of their boats and making sure the experience on the docks matches the quality of the facility.”

St. Marys Marina will also participate in established cruising organizations and plans to offer 10% off transient dockage to members of the America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association (AGLCA) and the Marine Trawler Owners Association (MTOA).

The marina is currently completing preparations for its public opening. Reservations are not yet open, but interested boaters can visit stmarysmarina.com to learn more, submit vessel information and receive opening and reservation updates.

About Torras Properties

Torras Properties is a family-owned Georgia company with business interests spanning commercial real estate, residential development, marine operations and other investments. Its marine operations include Brunswick Landing Marina in Brunswick, Georgia, and the new St. Marys Marina in St. Marys, Georgia. The company focuses on long-term stewardship, customer service and investments that contribute to the communities in which it operates.

About St. Marys Marina

St. Marys Marina is a new sister marina to Brunswick Landing Marina located on the downtown waterfront in historic St. Marys, Georgia. Operated by the Torras Properties marine team, the marina combines modern concrete floating docks, shoreside amenities and flexible dockage options with a focus on personal service, hospitality and connection to the surrounding community.

Media Contact

Michael Torras

Torras Properties

(912) 230-7519

michael@torrasproperties.com

stmarysmarina.com

SOURCE: Torras Properties, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire