iQIYI iJOY Conference 2026: Expanding Its Premium Slate with 350+ New Titles and Entering a New Chapter for AI-Powered Entertainment

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On September 23, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, unveiled a slate of over 350 new titles for 2026–2027 at its iJOY Conference in Shanghai. The company highlighted significant advancements in its All in AI strategy, aimed at revolutionizing long-form content production and fostering a dynamic creator ecosystem. Additionally, iQIYI introduced an upgraded marketing framework, showcasing its commitment to driving innovation across content development and commercial growth.

In his opening remarks, iQIYI Founder and CEO Yu GONG laid out three strategic priorities driving the company’s AI agenda: applying the technology across premium live-action and long-form AIGC production, building a healthy content creator ecosystem, and pioneering new content formats enabled by emerging technologies. At the heart of this vision is a commitment to creators. GONG introduced seven dedicated creator service programs built around the vision to make the platform “a community for film and television creators and audiences” where every creator can be seen, earn sustainably, and be recognized.

Premium Content Slate Across Genres

China’s film and television industry is entering a period of profound change. iQIYI Chief Content Officer Xiaohui WANG highlighted three major shifts reshaping the industry: the rapid move toward a C2C era of broad creative participation, the rise of a “Minority” era shaped by increasingly niche demand, and the Platinum era, where emotional value commands a premium. He said these shifts would help break the industry’s current deadlock of audience fragmentation, narrowing creative scope, and rigid cost structures. As AI makes creation accessible to more people, anyone can become a creator. With generative tools in their hands, ordinary people can collectively become a powerful force driving the industry forward.

In response to these shifts, iQIYI has deployed a diverse, youth-oriented slate of long-form dramas spanning contemporary, historical, romance, suspense, and sci-fi genres. The lineup will bring together top-tier, high-profile actors and acclaimed creative teams across a range of premium productions, while continuing to expand offerings with warm, emotionally engaging stories that resonate with younger audiences.

The platform is also scaling its horizontal-screen, short-form drama presence through three specialized branded theaters, expanding premium supply to serve a broader range of audience needs.

In vertical-screen micro-drama and animation, iQIYI is leveraging established long-form IPs, pairing top talent with diverse themes, and using AIGC to accelerate series development.

In variety shows, the platform maintains a robust portfolio of returning flagship franchises and creative originals, complemented by a co-investment program with Douyin to incubate premium creator-produced variety content and discover new creative voices.

Onsite, representatives from iQIYI and Galaxy Arena announced that the 2026 iQIYI Scream Night will take place on December 5 at Galaxy Arena in Macao. Under the two parties’ strategic partnership, the event will return to Galaxy Arena for another three-year residency from 2026 to 2028. As one of iQIYI’s flagship annual entertainment events, Scream Night celebrates the year’s standout content and creators while highlighting major industry trends.

Premium Content as Foundation, AI as Enabler

At the conference, iQIYI unveiled the trailer for its first full-length hybrid AI multi-season drama “Immortals Over Mortal Love”. Leveraging NadouPro, iQIYI’s proprietary studio-grade production platform, the series seamlessly integrates cutting-edge filmmaking technology with live-action performances by professional actors. The first season is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2026, featuring 16 episodes of around 20 minutes each.

“This series will open a new chapter for iQIYI and the broader industry,” Yu GONG said. “This is not only a technological breakthrough, but a paradigm shift in content creation. AI is empowering our content creation across the board, enhancing the efficiency of premium live-action production, expanding the boundaries of long-form AIGC, improving content creation efficiency, enriching the ecosystem, and delivering more diverse entertainment experiences to users.”

The commercial viability of long-form AIGC was validated by “The Ferry Man” series, whose first two installments recouped their production costs within the first week of release. The series generated more than RMB 8 million (approximately US$1.19 million) in cumulative platform revenue-sharing earnings in its first month.

In addition, several feature-length AIGC films from the “Peter Pau • iQIYI Film Theater” were unveiled at the event, with genres spanning adventure, suspense, action, romance, and animation. The initiative is designed to help move AIGC from experimental shorts toward commercially viable feature-length productions. From over 100 global submissions, nine projects were selected for production, with Academy Award-winning Cinematographer and Director Mr. Peter Pau providing comprehensive guidance to ensure high-level professional standards.

Upgraded Marketing Powered by Data and Algorithm

At the event, iQIYI launched the industry’s first big-data marketing system designed for household terminals, shifting the focus from individual behaviors to long-term family needs and life stages. The company also co-published the “Content Touchpoint Value Research Report” with Miaozhen Systems, China’s leading intelligent marketing platform, offering data-driven insights into how brand advertising translates into sustained business growth. By leveraging AI – from generative content creation to scalable in-drama product placements – iQIYI is evolving brand marketing from a cost-saving exercise into a driver of measurable commercial effectiveness.

Looking ahead, iQIYI remains committed to pioneering AI-driven innovation across its content and marketing ecosystems. By fostering deep collaborations with creators, brands, and industry partners, iQIYI aims to catalyze high-quality growth and redefine the entertainment landscape, delivering next-generation premium experiences to audiences worldwide.

Contact:

iQIYI Press

press@qiyi.com

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SOURCE iQIYI