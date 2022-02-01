Toposware Grows Advisory Board With Gaming, Next-Gen Tech, and Engineering Leaders

Former IBM Executive Paul Roma, Electronic Arts’ Martin Wischhusen, and University of Texas’ Dr. Sriram Vishwanath join the protocol amidst key growth period

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toposware, the lead developer of Topos, the first zkEcosystem that enables fully trustless and secure interactions between blockchains and serves as the springboard for the global adoption of Web3, announced today the appointments of Paul Roma, Martin Wischhusen, and Dr. Sriram Vishwanath to its growing advisory board. With tactical expertise across a diverse range of sectors including distributed systems, enterprise cloud strategy, information theory, and corporate infrastructure, Toposware’s new advisors will play distinctive roles in supporting the protocol successfully launching its Testnet later this year.

This announcement arrives on the heels of Toposware welcoming C-Suite veteran Jeanette Gorgas and growth strategy VP Mimi Spier as advisors, and signals continued growth and strategic development as the protocol shapes new standards for Web3.

Roma, who currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Francisco Partners, will play a critical role in supporting Toposware’s enterprise access. With over 25 years leading healthcare initiatives in data, technology, and strategy solutions, he has partnered with notable organizations including Mayo Clinic, The Broad Institute of MIT, and Harvard, while holding global leadership positions at IBM, Deloitte, CIOX Health, and Francisco Partners. Roma’s deep next-generation technology expertise across analytics, AI, and hybrid cloud will contribute to Toposware’s growth.

“Toposware has built a simple-to-use next generation infrastructure that is a game changer for the implementation and impact of Web3 technology. Too many times the industry has tried to force a blockchain solution, now there is clear and immediate ROI to implement. I’m proud to join and advise the team as they keep driving these monumental initiatives forward,” said Roma.

Martin Wischhusen, Vice President of Game Development and Infrastructure Services at pioneering video game company Electronic Arts (EA), will leverage his expertise to advise Toposware’s go-to-market strategy. A seasoned gaming industry and technology executive, he plays a leading role in enhancing EA’s game development process and leading enterprise cloud strategy and corporate infrastructure. In addition to Wischhusen’s 13-year tenure at EA, he has played an integral role in the advancement of several early stage technology companies such as Bicycle.io, and is an advisor to prominent Venture Capital firms Osage Venture Partners and Insight Partners.

“My career has been motivated by my passion for applying technology to support and enable successful business strategies,” said Wischhusen. “I’m excited to apply my deep expertise in the engineering of application and infrastructure technology solutions to help elevate Toposware to new heights as the company works to build the future of Web3.”

Additionally, blockchain thought leader Dr. Vishwanath, professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, joins Toposware as an advisor. An expert in information theory, wireless communications, and coding theory – and a mentor to the University of Texas’ student coalition exploring blockchain technology as it relates to engineering, finance, computer science, and economics – Dr. Vishwanath’s impressive academic and industry knowledge will be invaluable as Toposware continues to carve a path for comprehensive decentralized systems and Web3 interoperability.

“Facilitating secure blockchain interoperability is critical to unlocking the full potential of this new technological frontier. Toposware is tackling this work head-on, in ways that are grounded in research. I’m confident that its infrastructure will play an integral role in building the next iteration of the Internet as well as in expanding blockchain utility, and I’m excited to advise these efforts,” said Vishwanath.

“Topos is working tirelessly to build a Web3 protocol that will best serve the blockchain community,” said Theo Gauthier, CEO and founder of Toposware. “The addition of these highly-skilled industry experts will be a driving force in our preparation for Testnet launch. We’re fortunate to have Paul, Martin, and Sriram join us as advisors and look forward to making significant strides in the months to come.”

Topos is expected to launch on Testnet later this year. To learn more, visit toposware.com and sign up for the Topos newsletter.

About Toposware



Topos enables developers to deploy natively interoperable sovereign execution layers and dApps while enjoying cryptographic security. At its core, the protocol is powered by zero-knowledge proofs to offer secure and seamless interchain communication without relying on trust in validators. Toposware is a remote-first company headquartered in Boston, MA with satellite offices across the USA, Europe, and Asia. The team is composed of a group of passionate computer scientists, cryptographers, and engineers from all over the world with backgrounds including CERN, Google, Meta, University of Oxford, École Normale Supérieure, Telecom Paris, and UCL. Toposware is creating the technical groundwork for a new standard for Web3 while solving some of the hardest problems in cryptography and distributed systems. Research and development is done in-house as well as in collaboration with technological research institutes and academic research groups, such as the CEA and Inria.

Contacts

Media



[email protected]