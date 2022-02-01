Top Tech to See at CES 2024: AR/VR Gets Shake Up with Multi-Depth Display Breakthrough by MIT Spinout Brelyon

Brelyon, the MIT spinout that brought to the world the first-ever headset-free virtual monitor with monocular depth, is set to break new ground again at CES with a slew of new display tech — including the long-awaited multi-depth.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Multi-depth perception in immersive display technologies will now finally be a reality with the latest breakthrough developed by MIT spinout Brelyon (www.brelyon.com). Join Brelyon at CES 2024 (Jan 9-12, 2024, Las Vegas) where it will demo the award-winning breakthrough for the first time.





At CES, Brelyon will also be unveiling a series of new display innovations — including the next generation of its flagship technology Brelyon Ultra RealityTM — to enable new possibilities for experiencing immersive displays in the car, at work or at play.

From Apple Vision Pro to smart glasses to Brelyon’s new class of headset-free ultra immersive displays, 2024 is poised to be a year of shake-up for developments in AR/VR and Extended Reality (XR). “Immersion doesn’t have to solely equate to headsets,” says Barmak Heshmat, CEO and co-founder of Brelyon. “We are seeing rapidly growing demand for immersive applications outside wearable displays.” Brelyon’s new suite of offerings come on the heels of a rapidly growing roster of partners worldwide that include enterprise, consumer and Fortune 500 brands.

A significant advance to optical depth perception

With multi-depth, Brelyon is pushing the technological boundaries in immersive displays for experiencing digital content by drastically transforming image perception quality. Brelyon has developed a new approach to displays — using machine learning, time-folded optics and the latest advances in computational wavefront engineering designed to work with the physiology of the human eye — to solve a longstanding challenge of depth perception.

Brelyon’s innovative approach has already drawn industry accolades. Optica — the leading organization for optics and photonics founded in 1916 — awarded Brelyon with the 2023 Paul F. Forman Engineering Excellence Award, in recognition of Brelyon’s innovation in “using computational optics to program the wavefront of the light in large scale” for headset-free virtual monitors.

Visit Brelyon CES Booth #16661 (LVVC, Central Hall) and Booth #62700 (Venetian Expo, Hall G, Eureka Park). Appointment-only demos are available by contacting info@brelyon.com.

About Brelyon

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. The MIT spinout is helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX.

About Brelyon Ultra RealityTM

With a large field of view, massive virtual screen, and high-fidelity imagery presented with dynamic depth, Brelyon Ultra Reality™ is seeing surging demand from businesses and consumers in a variety of immersive applications including gaming, esports, entertainment and beyond. Brelyon’s technology is also being used for enterprise visualization such as simulation and training, teleoperations, automotive, and medical applications where a sense of panorama and realism in depth is critical to the user experience. Brelyon Ultra Reality™ also offers abundant visual real estate that can replace multi-monitor setups, or even headsets, for demanding applications like financial trading, cinematic video editing, and more. www.brelyon.com.

