Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Wraps up a Winning Year

CANFIELD, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, selling handcrafted ice cream since 1945, scooped up some top accolades and dozens of new franchise partners in 2023. The year was marked with significant growth for the beloved brand, which opened 30 new stores across the country. The company ranked on Franchise Times’ “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year and was recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World for Butter Pecan.

“This was such an exciting year for Handel’s. We are delighted to share our wins with our franchise partners, who play a vital role in our growth,” Andrew Brennan, Interim CEO for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We have incredibly passionate partners who love our ice cream as much as we do and are driven to help bring our freshly made products and exceptional hospitality to communities across the U.S.”

In 2023, the brand expanded in key markets including Arizona, California, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and its home state of Ohio. Handel’s celebrated its 100th store milestone in Rocky River, OH in April 2023.

In addition to growing its presence, the brand also continued its history of bringing great new flavors to the market. Handel’s teamed up with family-operated Dimitria Delights to feature a new Hot Apple Dumpling sundae. The company also collaborated with The Dairy Alliance to launch its new Horchata ice cream.

“This was a fantastic year across our system. We’re looking forward to 2024 as we continue to introduce more people in more communities to the ice cream Alice Handel pioneered, the Best Ice Cream on the Planet,” Brennan added.

The original Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opened in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1945, and the company maintains its roots there with corporate offices in Canfield, OH. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://handelsicecream.com/franchise/becoming-a-franchise-step-by-step/.

