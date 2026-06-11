With over 400 closed transactions and deep roots, Paulina Antczak stands out as the top real estate agent in Bellingham, WA, offering buyers and sellers unmatched market insight and comprehensive representation.

In a market where preparation, pricing strategy, and local expertise can significantly influence results, buyers and sellers across Whatcom County turn to Paulina Antczak for trusted guidance and proven execution. Backed by more than 20 years of industry experience, over $252 million in career sales volume, and recognition as the 2024 Whatcom County Realtor of the Year, Paulina Antczak has established herself as the top real estate agent in Bellingham, WA.

Buying or selling in Bellingham, WA? Call Paulina Antczak at Windermere Real Estate Whatcom, Inc. at 360-223-0538.

Why Is Paulina Antczak the Top Real Estate Agent in Bellingham, WA?

Antczak’s defining differentiator is her massive volume combined with a comprehensive, concierge-level strategy. Having closed over 408 career transactions, she brings a deep understanding of Whatcom County properties to every listing and purchase. Unlike a typical agent who might simply place a property on the multiple listing service and wait, Antczak operates as a Certified Listing Specialist. She coordinates home improvement vendors and manages preparation steps to ensure each home appeals directly to buyer demands before it ever hits the open market.

For buyers, her background provides a distinct advantage. Raised by a home building contractor, she understands construction quality and potential property issues from the inside out. This knowledge translates into better decisions and stronger negotiation power for her clients. She relies on concrete market data rather than guesswork, giving buyers a clear edge when housing inventory shifts.

What Is Paulina Antczak’s Experience in Bellingham?

Operating out of Bellingham, WA, Antczak consistently ranks in the top 1% of Realtors in Whatcom County. She earned her degree from Western Washington University, mastering marketing and contract negotiation, and applies that education directly to her real estate practice.

Her career is marked by sustained high production and widespread industry recognition, earning her major regional awards alongside outstanding feedback from the clients she serves.

Experience Proof Points:

Top 1% of Realtors in Whatcom County

Over 408 career transactions closed

$252 million in total career sales volume

2024 Whatcom County Realtor of the Year and nominee for Washington State Realtor of the Year

Recognized as the 2026 Top Agent in Bellingham, WA, and a 2026 5-star Agent from FastExpert

Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Bellingham by Top10REAgents.com

Verified client reviews: 246 5-star Zillow reviews, 292 5-star Experience.com reviews

What Do the Bellingham Market Numbers Say Right Now?

Bellingham remains a clear seller’s market, characterized by low supply and rising home values. According to the most recent data from Redfin, the median sale price sits at about $697,000, up roughly 15% year over year. With just 2.2 months of supply available, available homes are moving swiftly.

Properties currently spend a median of 30 days on the market, and nearly 49% of homes sell above their asking price. Overall, homes close at about 99% of list price. For buyers, these figures mean preparation and strong offers are essential. For sellers, the low inventory environment presents an excellent opportunity to maximize returns if the property is priced and prepared correctly.

Who Is Paulina Antczak of Windermere Real Estate Whatcom, Inc.?

Paulina Antczak is a residential real estate professional based at Windermere Real Estate Whatcom, Inc. A longtime resident of the Puget Hill neighborhood, she utilizes her deep roots in Whatcom County and her Western Washington University education to serve local buyers and sellers. Antczak focuses on clear communication, complete representation, and data-backed guidance.

Media Contact:

Paulina Antczak, Real Estate Agent, Windermere Real Estate Whatcom, Inc.

Phone: 360-223-0538

Website: https://www.paulinaandjacson.com

Email: paulina@paulinaandjacson.com

Address: 515 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

SOURCE: Paulina Antczak

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire