Top Probiotic Brand Florastor Unveils New AI-Driven “All Systems Go” Campaign

Cutting-Edge Production Techniques Bring a Surreal “Innard City” to Life

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Florastor , the world’s No. 1 selling probiotic strain with 70 years of trusted research and effective use, is launching a new digital campaign titled “All Systems Go” that utilizes AI technology and visual effects to showcase the brand through a unique and aesthetic lens. Set to begin rolling out this month, the campaign introduces “Innard City” – a surreal, visually vibrant world that brings gut health to life like never before. Through the new creative campaign, consumers will be able to dive deeper into the gut to see how Florastor Dual Action Probiotic Supplement works with their unique gut – and learn about benefits and new innovations via multiple digital platforms.

Developed in collaboration with leading creative and production agencies SRG and 11 Dollar Bill, the campaign features three advertising spots: “Welcome to Innard City,” “Innard Peace,” and “Downtown Innard City.” Each spot transports viewers from everyday life into the inner world of the gut, where Florastor probiotics have not only transformed but “revitalized” the environment. Viewers will get a glimpse into “Innard City” where new “Flora Restorers” characters are hard at work supporting gut health so the body can thrive.

“For Florastor, ‘All Systems Go’ is more than just a campaign—it’s an invitation to explore a new frontier in digital storytelling and visual artistry,” said Bindu Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Florastor. “As a trusted legacy brand, we are excited to embark upon a new avenue of creative marketing and share this unique campaign with consumers, one that merges art, technology, and science to celebrate gut health in a way that resonates with today’s digital community and target consumer.”

The campaign used cutting-edge AI and visual effects technology throughout every phase of production. Rather than relying on traditional and expensive film production methods, the creative team embraced a process reminiscent of video game production. They began by generating immersive, AI-driven environments, then integrated real-life actors to further expand the elaborate digital landscapes in post-production. The result? A significantly faster and more elevated approach to visual design.

“We loved working with the Florastor team on this project and really appreciate their enthusiasm for this new approach to production,” said Chad Walker, Head of Creative and Partner at SRG. “Florastor’s offerings and method of action – literally the way it works – are like no one else in the probiotic category. So, to reflect that, we wanted Innard City to look and feel like no place else. Working with Christian Robins and the team from 11 Dollar Bill, we were able to create an immersive world that not only showcased Florastor’s products but really set a benchmark for how to create something visually dynamic in an efficient way.”

Florastor offers a range of probiotics to help support gut health. From overall gut resilience and protection with Florastor’s Dual Action Probiotic for adults and children that can be taken with antibiotics against multiple GI issues to its Advanced line of Gas & Bloat, the brand prides itself on offering the best formulas to support mind and body wellness through harnessing the power of the microbiome. To keep up with the latest launches from Florastor and check out the “All Systems Go” spots that will be rolling out through the spring, please visit Florastor.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About Florastor

Florastor, The World’s No. 1 Selling Probiotic, is renowned for its probiotic yeast formulation that has supported digestive health for over 70 years. Trusted by healthcare professionals and millions of consumers worldwide, Florastor is dedicated to restoring and maintaining the natural balance of gut flora by flushing the bad and boosting the good bacteria. With a legacy rooted in rigorous research and innovation, the brand continues to advance the science of gut health by providing safe, effective solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier lives.

