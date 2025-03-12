Holochip Taps Lumus Geometric Waveguide Tech for AR Goggles Targeting U.S. Defense Sector

Funded by the U.S. Navy, the Holochip H50 AR Device is built for applications requiring hands-free displays, a rugged form factor, and access to remote experts.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lumus, the pioneering developer of geometric (reflective) waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced that it has been selected as the optical engine partner by Holochip for its new H50 AR device designed to support the maintenance of critical U.S. Navy equipment.

“The Holochip H50, a new goggle-style AR device, is carefully constructed to handle highly sensitive applications for the Navy. Lumus’ geometric waveguide technology will imbue the device with high brightness, best-in-class resolution, and a wide field-of-view that is unachievable with diffractive waveguide optics,” said Lumus CEO Ari Grobman.

Expected to be available by the end of 2025, the Holochip H50 is a U.S.-Navy-funded AR device developed for applications requiring the most stringent cybersecurity considerations.

Equipped with Lumus’ Maximus geometric optical engines, it features a 1440 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 35 x 35 degrees (WxH) field-of-view and a battery life of more than six hours. The goggle-style AR device also boasts cutting-edge AR capabilities such as spatial cognition, rendering, displaying indications, sensor input, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

According to Holochip CEO Rob Batchko, Lumus was selected for its unique geometric waveguide architecture that doesn’t compromise on visual performance. “Lumus’ optical engines have superior color fidelity, higher luminance efficiency, and brighter and more vivid displays than anything else we’ve seen on the market,” Batchko said. “We’re thrilled to employ Lumus in the H50 to tackle U.S. Navy equipment maintenance, and beyond.”

In addition to its applications in the defense sector, the Holochip H50 will also be relevant for a broad range of industrial scenarios in which hands-free displays, access to remote experts, and rugged form factors are essential for maintenance tasks.

About Lumus

Lumus reflective (geometric) waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field of view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is inherently negligible.

Lumus’ manufacturing processes supported by its world-class supply chain partners, including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, enable scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of geometric waveguide technology at the core of several existing AR products, including Thales’ Scorpion full-color head-mounted display, Augmedics xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo’s ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as MediThinQ’s ScopeEye® and MetaScope®.

About Holochip

Holochip Corporation, headquartered in Torrance, CA, is a leader in augmented reality (AR), holographic displays, and 3D graphics for defense, aerospace, medical, and simulation applications. The company pioneers custom AR systems, advanced optics, and high-performance rendering software, leveraging deep expertise in OpenXR, Vulkan, SLAM, and game engine integration (Unreal, Unity). Holochip delivers mission-critical visualization, training, and embedded systems solutions, integrating spatial computing, smart camera technology, and real-time graphics for military and commercial partners. Learn more at https://holochip.com.

