Love Gold releases its September 2026 rankings of the top gold IRA companies, naming Goldco the Best Overall choice for investors considering precious metals for retirement diversification.

Love Gold, an online resource covering gold investing, precious metals, and retirement diversification, has announced its updated list of the Top Gold IRA Companies of September 2026.

The latest report evaluates leading gold IRA providers based on factors including company reputation, customer support, rollover assistance, transparency, precious metals options, and services available to retirement investors.

After reviewing the industry, Love Gold named Goldco as the #1 gold IRA company for September 2026, followed by Noble Gold Investments and Birch Gold Group.

Top Gold IRA Companies – September 2026

#1 Goldco – Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Goldco earned the top position in Love Gold’s September rankings. The company was selected for its established reputation in the precious metals industry, customer support, educational resources, and experience assisting investors with IRA and 401(k) rollovers.

Love Gold highlighted Goldco in several areas:

Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Best Reputation / Longest Standing

Best for Rollovers & 401(k) Transfers

Best for IRAs

For investors moving retirement funds into physical precious metals, Love Gold noted that Goldco provides assistance throughout the rollover process, from establishing the appropriate self-directed IRA structure to selecting eligible gold and other precious metals.

#2 Noble Gold Investments

Noble Gold Investments ranked second in the September 2026 report.

Love Gold recognized Noble Gold for its personalized approach to customer service and straightforward account-opening process. The company may appeal particularly to investors who want more direct assistance when establishing a precious metals IRA.

Its combination of educational resources, rollover assistance, precious metals options, and customer support helped secure its position among Love Gold’s highest-rated companies.

#3 Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group took the third position in Love Gold’s September rankings.

The company was recognized for its emphasis on investor education and transparency. Birch Gold Group has established itself as a longstanding participant in the precious metals industry and offers investors access to gold and other eligible precious metals for self-directed retirement accounts.

Why Love Gold Updated Its Rankings for September

Interest in physical precious metals continues to make gold IRAs an option considered by investors seeking greater diversification outside traditional stocks and bonds.

Love Gold’s rankings are intended to simplify the research process by examining several factors investors may want to consider before choosing a provider.

Rather than evaluating a company solely on advertising or promotional offers, Love Gold recommends looking closely at its history, customer reviews, fee structure, rollover process, storage arrangements, buyback policies, and level of ongoing customer support.

“Choosing a gold IRA company can be confusing because investors are often comparing companies that appear very similar at first,” said a spokesperson for Love Gold. “Our September rankings are designed to narrow the field and highlight providers that stand out based on the factors we believe matter most to retirement investors.”

Goldco Maintains The #1 Position

Goldco’s continued position at the top of Love Gold’s rankings reflects what the publication considers a strong combination of reputation, rollover experience, customer service, and investor education.

The company works with individuals looking to transfer or roll over eligible retirement assets into a self-directed IRA capable of holding physical precious metals.

Love Gold also pointed to Goldco’s experience working with retirement-account transfers as an important consideration. For investors unfamiliar with self-directed IRAs, having knowledgeable assistance throughout the process can make an otherwise unfamiliar transaction easier to understand.

The complete September 2026 rankings and additional information about the companies reviewed are available from Love Gold.

About Love Gold

Love Gold is an online resource focused on gold, precious metals, gold IRAs, and retirement diversification. The website publishes educational content, industry comparisons, and research designed to help consumers better understand precious metals investing and evaluate companies operating within the industry.

Media Contact

Dave Maddingly

Love Gold

9454 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 600

Los Angeles, CA 90212

(310) 553-7842

dave@lovegold.com

LoveGold.com

Disclaimer: Rankings and information published by Love Gold are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individualized financial, tax, or investment advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult an appropriate financial or tax professional before making retirement investment decisions.

SOURCE: Love Gold

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