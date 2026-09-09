Algo Grande Copper Achieves BB Rating in First Digbee ESG Assessment at the Adelita Project

Independent assessment recognizes governance foundation, community engagement, and dedicated ESG resourcing

Strong governance foundation recognized: the assessment identified a well-developed corporate structure, dedicated ESG resourcing, proactive risk management efforts, meaningful community engagement, and a clear commitment to integrating sustainability into corporate strategy.

Approximately 7% of the 2026 drilling budget dedicated to sustainability initiatives, investing in governance structures, community engagement, and environmental management practices that mitigate risk, build trust, strengthen partnerships, and support operational readiness.

Roadmap in place to formalize risk management systems as the Adelita Project advances toward drilling and development.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. (“Algo Grande” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ALGR)(OTCID:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) has received a BB rating in its first Digbee ESG assessment, covering both the Company and its 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico. As a first-time assessment for an exploration-stage company, the rating demonstrates that Algo Grande has already established many of the foundational elements expected of responsible mineral developers, including dedicated sustainability oversight, budgeted investment in core ESG topics, stakeholder engagement, and risk management systems that are being progressively strengthened as the Project advances.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: “We believe a project’s long-term value is built on more than just geology – the environmental and social foundations matter just as much. This BB rating on our first Digbee assessment shows the discipline the team has brought to Adelita from the start and gives us clear KPIs to hold ourselves accountable to as we advance.”

Jamie Strauss, Founder of Digbee, commented: “Every mining company says it operates responsibly. Almost none can substantiate it in a form the market will act on. Algo Grande is building responsible practice into the business at the earliest stage, from social baseline studies and local participation to how the Project is planned and governed. Embedded at this point, responsibility compounds. It widens the pool of capital, enhances the permitting environment, and ultimately means that the Company walks into due diligence prepared rather than exposed.”

About the Digbee Assessment

Digbee ESG is the mining industry’s independent sustainability platform that assesses operating, development and exploration companies against a standardized set of environmental, social, and governance criteria. Digbee ratings range from AAA, the highest, to D, the lowest. Additional information on the Digbee assessment framework is available at www.digbee.com.

Corporate Governance and ESG Commitment

Algo Grande’s Board and technical team bring relevant experience across capital markets, technical execution, financial management, and operations, supporting the governance foundation recognized in the assessment which is reinforced by dedicated ESG funding. Approximately 7% of the 2026 drilling budget is allocated across community engagement, environmental baseline studies, and monitoring systems.

Community engagement initiatives already underway are designed to incorporate local priorities and knowledge into Project planning, complementing the ESG Roadmap and risk management systems now being formalized. The Company expects to complete a follow-up Digbee reassessment to track progress against this initial baseline, establishing a track record of accountability that supports both financing discussions and ongoing stakeholder engagement.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Phone: +1 (778) 907-2547

Address: Suite 1507 – 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s ESG initiatives, budget allocations, and the development of its ESG Roadmap and risk management systems, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire