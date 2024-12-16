Tommy Zai Provides Students with Hands-on Audio Production Experience Using NUGEN Plug-Ins

GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, DECEMBER 16, 2024 ― With a passion for inspiring and creative teaching methods, motivating students has proven a successful feat for Music Producer turned Certified English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher Tommy Zai.That’s why he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to teach English and life skills to disadvantaged teens in an underdeveloped area in China. To connect with his students, Zai sings and raps his lessons. Noticing the students’ heightened interest, Zai later decided to incorporate his knowledge of audio production into the classroom, using various plug-ins from NUGEN Audio.

“I found that I could reach, teach and inspire these kids through music,” says Zai. “While I had marginal success with my guitar and karaoke, once I projected my MacBook onto the wall and started playing loops, it was clear they were listening. I soon realized that a digital audio workstation (DAW) armed with NUGEN plug-ins was the key to breathing life into my creative lessons. This led to the inclusion of audio projects in the curriculum, where students gain valuable hands-on audio experience using these solutions.”

Zai’s students have learned to use a lengthy list of plug-ins from NUGEN Audio. This includes the brand’s AB Assist 2 quick comparison tool, Aligner phase/polarity plug-in and ISL limiter. Zai has also presented the MasterCheck mastering optimization solution, Monofilter bass management tool, SEQ-ST sonic sculpting solution and Visualizer comprehensive audio analysis suite. “NUGEN plug-ins are excellent for students because they are elegant, simple and powerful,” he says. “In addition to sounding great, they look cool, which helps when working with young people who are very visual.”

For classroom audio projects, Zai and his students often use a combination of the plug-ins to polish their tracks. “The tools are great for improving quality and presence. Our initial recordings are often less than optimal, but we can make even the roughest tracks come alive with NUGEN,” he adds.

Zai also notes that certain plug-ins have been especially beneficial. “For the later stages of production, MasterCheck and Visualizer are essential,” he explains. “Monofilter is another plug-in we turn to often; it helps us bring out bass, clarity and punch. In addition, ISL comes into play for peak limiting.”

Regarding the brand’s solutions as a whole, Zai sounds off about their main strengths in just six words: “High-end, professional, accurate, musical, reliable, fun.” He also shares how the students have responded to the addition of NUGEN in the classroom: “Everyone gets super excited when they see the tracks running through Visualizer, and they all love doing audio comparisons with AB Assist 2. The students also really appreciate how much better their mixes sound after adjusting the bass with Monofilter.”

After this incredible success in gaining the students’ attention and respect, Zai is proud to have implemented the plug-ins and looks forward to continuing doing so in the future. “NUGEN Audio develops impressive professional audio tools that are easy to use, which is a wonderful luxury for our classroom,” he says. “I am extremely grateful to have access to such powerful tools at my disposal. I hope to continue adding to my collection and incorporating my use of NUGEN plug-ins in the classroom.”