Marshall Cameras Help Cultivate Learning in Lake Washington School District

SEATTLE, WA, DECEMBER 12, 2024 — Lake Washington School District, the second-largest school district in the state of Washington, has transformed the classroom experience for students and teachers with the integration of several CV605-U3 PTZ cameras and remote controllers from Marshall Electronics.

The Lake Washington School District’s mission is to have each student graduate prepared to lead a rewarding, responsible life as a contributing member of the community and greater society. Integrating technology at the schools further encourages learning for students of all ages and helps the district meet that mission.

“We have approximately 16 Marshall cameras throughout the school district,” shares Daniel Serra, TSA – Security Cameras & AV for Lake Washington School District. “These cameras can be seen throughout the middle school and high school classrooms. We chose the CV605-U3 since we hang them off the ceilings. This puts less stress on the frame they are positioned on, so having a high-quality but also light option was a benefit for us.”

While there are a variety of features of Marshall cameras that Serra and his colleagues enjoy, a standout feature is the ability to add presets. “The ability to store pre-memory presets for the teachers is invaluable,” he says. “The teachers can identify what locations in the room they want to look at, and I can very easily set up the PTZs to focus on those spots. I just hand the remote to the teacher and they are good to go, without training or a background in AV.”

Not only has there been positive feedback from the teachers about the ease of use and quality of the Marshall cameras, but also from the students. “I have received student feedback through the teachers, and a lot of the kids were amazed on the first day of school when these PTZ cameras were turned on,” shares Serra. “The students were observing how the camera moved around and how it could focus in on something and reflected back onto the screen in the classroom.”

Before Serra joined the Lake Washington School District, he worked for an AV integrator who installed PTZ cameras for Fortune 500 companies. This is where he was introduced to Marshall cameras, which made for an easy choice when it came time to select PTZs for the Lake Washington School District. “We love the Marshall cameras here,” he shares.

The CV605-U3 camera features a 5X optical zoom range with a simultaneous 3GSDI and IP interface. It utilizes a professional grade 2 Megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video at up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60fps. The wide-angle optical zoom lens offers an impressive 85-degree angle-of-view through 20-degrees (15mm) with smooth transitions and an additional 10X digital zoom range.

Marshall’s entire line up of pan-tilt-zoom cameras offer crisp broadcast-quality images with smooth, synchronous movements controllable from IR remote, professional grade joysticks, video management software and OBS Studio plugins. Available colors come in black or white with simultaneous outputs through 12GSDI, 6GSDI, 3GSDI, HDMI, USB, IP, SRT, NDI® and HDBT optional outputs.