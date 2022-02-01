Tom Waits’ Entire Metamorphic and Groundbreaking Mid-Period Island Records Studio Catalog Newly Remastered From Original Tapes and Prepped for Release on Vinyl, CD and Digital for First Time

Reissue Series Personally Overseen by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan

Includes Pivotal Albums Swordfishtrombones, Rain Dogs and Franks Wild Years, Due September 1, Followed by Bone Machine and The Black Rider October 6 via Island/UMe

All Remastered Albums Available to Stream Today

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personally overseen by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan, Waits spectacular middle-period albums—released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993—have been newly remastered from the original tapes and will be reissued on vinyl and CD this fall via Island/UMe. Waits’ transformative creative breakthrough, Swordfishtrombones (1983), its sprawling and superb sequel, Rain Dogs (1985), and the trilogy-completing, tragi-comic stage musical, Franks Wild Years (1987), will kick off the series September 1, 40 years to the day that Swordfishtrombones was released into the wild, ushering in a new and critically acclaimed musical era for Waits and his longtime songwriting and production partner, Brennan. The epic song-cycle, Bone Machine (1992) and the under-appreciated Waits (with Robert Wilson and William S. Burroughs) musical fable, The Black Rider (1993), will follow October 6. September, incredibly, marks the 40th anniversary of Swordfishtrombones, and the 30th of The Black Rider.









Ahead of their physical releases, all of the albums are available to stream today featuring the newly remastered audio, allowing fans to hear how these landmark recordings now sound better and more vivid than ever. Stream the albums here: https://tomwaits.lnk.to/IslandVinylReissuesPR

In addition to streaming and download, each album will be released on CD and in two vinyl options: 180-gram black vinyl and a limited edition color variant that will be available exclusively via TomWaits.com and UDiscover Music. Swordfishtrombones will be pressed on canary, Rain Dogs on opaque sky blue, Franks Wild Years on opaque gold, The Black Rider on opaque apple and Bone Machine on translucent milky vinyl. Pre-order the albums here: https://tomwaits.lnk.to/IslandVinylReissuesPR

All albums were mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering under the guidance of Waits’ longtime audio engineer, Karl Derfler. Swordfishtrombones was sourced from the original EQ’ed ½” production master tapes while Rain Dogs, Franks Wild Years, Bone Machine and The Black Rider were sourced from the original ½” flat master tapes. Bellman meticulously transferred the tapes and then remastered the audio in high resolution 192 kHz/24-bit. The lacquers for all titles were cut by Alex Abrash at AA Mastering. The new vinyl editions will come with specially made labels featuring photos of Waits from each era in addition to artwork and packaging that has been painstakingly recreated to replicate the original LPs, which have been out of print since their initial release. Surprisingly, The Black Rider and Bone Machine were never released on vinyl outside of Europe and will be making their vinyl debut in most of the world.

These critically acclaimed works are a monument to an artist’s ability to break through into new creative territory.

Waits went from ‘70’s-era “bluesy, boozy” wordsmith and melodist with seven albums behind him to sound sculptor, miner of the subconscious, abstract orchestrator, sonic cubist—while retaining his innate lyricism, melodic invention, humanity. A rough analogy: Picasso switching from exquisite literal depictions to pouring his brain and id out onto canvas. Waits was still painting, in other words, but the frames were made of blood and bone and feathers and old carburetors.

Working with experimental composer Francis Thumm, and taking inspiration from the music of found-object composer Harry Partch—plus Waits’ friend, Captain Beefheart—the renowned singer-songwriter reinvented his sound, album by album.

As he put it in a 1983 interview: “I tried to listen to the noise in my head and invent some junkyard orchestral deviation—a mutant apparatus to drive this noise into a wreck collection.”

Not that Waits’ early albums were devoid of artistic progression. There were the piano-based jazz-folk ballads of his remarkable debut, Closing Time (just remastered for its 50th anniversary), the beat/jazzy/smokey flavor of Nighthawks at the Diner, the piano-bass-sax-drums sagas of the landmark, Small Change, the experimental tone poem, “Burma Shave,” on Foreign Affairs, the grit and grunge of the stripped-down Heart Attack And Vine… All this would stand alone as a great body of work if the man had never written another note.

But with Swordfishtrombones and the albums that followed, Waits shifted gears, or rather, deliberately ground them. New York Times music critic Stephen Holden wrote: “Miles away from the (music) he used in the ‘70s to evoke the wrong side of the tracks, his evolved style is an abrasive, lurching honky-tonk that at its most adventurous suggests a fusion of Captain Beefheart’s Dadaist extensions of the delta blues with the Kurt Weill of ‘Threepenny Opera.’”

The albums:

SWORDFISHTROMBONES:

Swordfishtrombones (the title a winking tribute to Beefheart’s magnum opus, Trout Mask Replica) was a Waits-arranged pastiche, a variety of atmospheres from different sound planets. There is the warped, marching-army-ants music of “Underground,” an impressionist chant about people living below cities, but there was also the poignancy of the spare piano ballad, “Soldier’s Things,” the good bar yarn, “Frank’s Wild Years” (pre-figuring the musical of the same name), the tender, minimalist paean to Waits’ wife and muse, Kathleen, “Johnsburg, Illinois,” and the raggedy anthem to neighborhood chaos, “In the Neighborhood.” The fourteen tracks were an embarrassment of inventive riches, and also a shocker—especially to his long-standing record label, Elektra-Asylum, which. . .

Rejected the album.

Correct: Elektra-Asylum gave a thumbs-down to an artist with a dedicated international following, seven venerated LPs, and a 1982 Academy Award nomination for the “Tin Pan Alley”-style songs for Francis Ford Coppola’s “One From the Heart.” Island Records founder Chris Blackwell promptly whisked up Waits and released Sworfishtrombones (the first album Waits produced.) The result? Spin magazine called it the second greatest album of all time; Rolling Stone termed it “superior,” and the New York Times “groundbreaking.” Elvis Costello later remarked, “I think I was envious.”

Waits substantially credited Brennan, who was to become his co-writer on some songs, with expanding his influences, giving him new freedom and ideas: “Kathleen,” he said in an interview, “was the first person who convinced me that you can take James White and the Blacks, and Elmer Bernstein and Leadbelly—folks that could never be on the bill together – and that they could be on the bill together in you. You take your dad’s army uniform and your mom’s Easter hat and your brother’s motorcycle and your sister’s purse and stitch them all together and try to make something meaningful out of it.”

RAIN DOGS:

Considered the middle of a de facto trilogy with Swordfishtrombones and Franks Wild Years, Rain Dogs came next—written in a Lower Manhattan basement and recorded at RCA in New York City. Waits and Brennan moved there in 1984, when Brennan suggested it might be good for creativity. She was right. A 53-minute, 19-track monster, Rain Dogs was a kind of mutant, late 20th century musical “Canterbury Tales” with a shape-shifting band. There were banjos and marimbas and bowed saw and parade drum and howling horns (and Keith Richards and Marc Ribot) on this rollicking, rough-hewn opus—and Waits was using his voice in increasingly weird-and-wild ways (prompting Esquire to drolly declare it “America’s most distinctive.”) The songs were stories, sagas, laments, breakdowns, character studies, comedies, cabaret numbers, an aching thing that The Rolling Stones should have covered, “Hang Down Your Head,” and the moving anthem, “Downtown Train,” which was later covered by Patti Smith and Rod Stewart. Those were both co-written by Brennan who also helped pen “Gun Street Girl” and “Jockey Full Of Bourbon.”

Waits coined the term, “rain dog,” a reference to dogs who lose their way when touchstone scents are washed away in storms. Among the lost dogs on the album: gruff, wandering merchant marines (“Singapore”), an accordion player in a slaughterhouse (“Cemetery Polka”), a “jockey full of bourbon” (also the song title), an abandoned, withdrawn woman (“Time”), a “gun street girl,” the old drunks and hustlers of Union Square, and even Waits, himself: Aboard a shipwreck train / Give my umbrella to the Rain Dogs / For I am a Rain Dog, too. . .

“Most of the people in the stories,” Waits said in 1985, “made a turn here, a turn there; went through a door and somebody picked ’em up and they all went down the road. Before they knew it, they were lost. ‘Singapore’ is like that. Richard Burton in Taiwan.”

The poetry of the work startled, even by Waits standards, right from the get-go: “We sail tonight for Singapore / We’re all as mad as hatters here / I’ve fallen for a tawny Moor / Took off to the land of nod / Drank with all the Chinamen / Walked the sewers of Paris / I danced along a colored wind / Dangled from a rope of sand / You must say goodbye to me. . .” New Musical Express put Rain Dogs among its albums of the year, Rolling Stone listed it at #21 on the hundred best albums of the ’80s, and it was included in the book, “1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.” The album has only gained in stature, continuing to fetch amazed reviews and essays. In 2019, the popular contemporary Irish singer-songwriter, Ciaran Lavery, wrote in the Irish Times, “(Rain Dogs) cannot be defined by genre or be pigeonholed. Nobody will ever listen to this and utter the words ‘it sounds a lot like…’”

FRANKS WILD YEARS:

Franks Wild Years, the album, is based on the Waits musical of the same name, performed with Waits in the lead role by Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater (directed by Gary Sinise) during the summer of 1986. Recorded mostly in Hollywood, the idea for Franks came from the Swordfishtrombones spoken-word piece in which a used-furniture salesman (Frank), suffocating in middle-class existence with a “spent piece of used jet trash” wife and her blind Chihuahua, Carlos, burns down his house. With smoking rubble in his rear-view mirror, he hits the freeway with the parting quip, “Never could stand that dog.”

Waits and Brennan developed this into Frank as an accordion player escaping the mythical town of Rainville for a calamitous but noble journey to Las Vegas and New York, in search of stardom. In the end, broke and bewildered, Frank—“a guy who stepped in every bucket on the road,” as Waits put it—dreams his way back to Rainville, while freezing on a park bench in St. Louis. Until he suddenly wakes up and finds himself home in the saloon where it all started.

Brennan christened it “un operachi romantico.”

While there is no opera in Franks, there is a hilarious touch of operatic styling by Waits himself in the song “Temptation.” His vocal character varies wildly throughout the work’s 17 songs, and is no more impressive than when the gruff, growly singer turns to impeccable Sinatra-esque phrasing on the Vegas number, “Straight To The Top.” While Franks featured a 14-member cast on stage, the album is all-Waits—yet suggests a multitude of characters by virtue of his chameleon vocals. (One reason: the use of a DMP-5 Fannon transistorized bullhorn bought at Radio Shack for $29.95.) Acting in film, he said at the time, helped him to become a better vocal actor on songs.

Franks is lost dreams, bad dreams, dreams that might not even be dreams. The music is nightmarish, ethereal, beautiful. Think: broken calliopes played by genius children, horns played at dawn in a graveyard, banjos leaking through practice room walls. To call the orchestration improbable at this stage in Waits’ oeuvre is a given; what is remarkable is how it coheres, makes ambient musical sense. From the opening “Hang On St. Christopher” (“a Tarus Bulba number, kind of a tarantella,” said Waits) to the crackly old 78-rpm-esque version of “Innocent When You Dream” (“An Irish drinking song, sure to be a hit at Christmas”), Franks retains its mood. Among the instruments: The Optigan (a keyboard sold by J.C. Penney’s in the early ‘70s), crowing rooster (played by Waits with obvious delight on “I’ll Be Gone”), clay pots, accordion (David Hidalgo), Leslie bass pedals (raised to chest-level), bowed saw. Ralph Carney plays three horns simultaneously on “Way Down In The Hole.”

Titles evoke Frank’s dime-store “Odyssey”: “Straight To The Top,” “Blow Wind Blow,” “Temptation,” “I’ll Be Gone.” The poetry is narrative where it needs to be (“I can’t let sorrow try and pull ol’ Frankie down / live for tomorrow I have found you… ”), shot through with delicious imagery (“There’s a ribbon in the willow and a tire swing rope / Oh, and a briar patch of berries takin’ over the slope… ”), downright funny (“Never trust a man in a blue trench coat / Never drive a car when you’re dead… ”), sometimes outré (“Tonight I’ll shave the mountain / I’ll cut the hearts from pharaohs / I pull the road off of the rise / Tear the memories from my eyes / In the morning I’ll be gone… ”). Anyone who can listen without moist eyes to “Franks Theme” or “Innocent When You Dream” should be prosecuted.

New Musical Express ranked the work the number five album of 1987.

“It closes a chapter, I guess,” Waits said when Franks was released. “Somehow the three albums seem to go together. Frank took off in Swordfishtrombones, had a good time in Rain Dogs and he’s all grown up in Franks Wild Years.”

THE BLACK RIDER:

The Black Rider, Waits’ next project after Franks, is an extraordinary melding of the art of three extraordinary persons: Waits, experimental director Robert Wilson, the late legendary writer, William S. Burroughs. (Note: The Black Rider music was written in 1988-89, recorded in ’89 and ’93, and the Waits album was released in ’93.)

Based on the 19th century German/Bohemian folk tale of a young clerk who makes a deal with the devil (“Der Freischütz,” famously an 1821 opera by Carl Maria Von Weber), The Black Rider is Waits at his most surreal, playful, musically gnarled. Think: 1929 Berlin cabaret meets “Frankenstein” if F.W. Murnau movie sets could sing. This two-and-a-half-hour musical fable (Wilson calls it an opera) premiered March 31, 1990, at the Thalia Theater in Hamburg, Germany, and is still part of standard repertory in Europe. Waits did not sing or appear in the production, which featured a cast of eleven (Marianne Faithful played “Pegleg”—the devil—in a 2004 Wilson world-touring revival), and has been extensively staged in the U.S., Canada, Australia.

Wilson—famed for staging Philip Glass’s opera, “Einstein On the Beach,” sought Waits out to write the Black Rider music, and most of the lyrics. Burroughs contributed words to three songs, and wrote the book. Waits moved to Hamburg to compose in collaboration with his longtime bassist, the multi-instrumentalist, Greg Cohen, and Gerd Bessler of The Music Factory studios.

Explained Wilson in an interview: “I love to hear Tom Waits sing. His deep interior sense of music touches me and moves me deeply.”

As for Waits, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse: “Wilson’s stage images,” he said at the time, “had allowed me to look through windows into a dusting beauty that changed my eyes and my ears permanently.”

The weird and madcap musical fruit of this venture was half recorded in Hamburg in ‘89, and half at Prairie Sun Recording Studios in Cotati, Calif. Critics seemed confused, with notable exceptions like Rolling Stone, who wrote: “Its songs offer the morbid excitement of a ride on a decrepit old Tilt-a-Whirl,” with “dark and wickedly funny melodies.” The New York Times said The Black Rider “evokes a playful union of German Expressionism and Japanese Kabuki with American vaudeville, musical comedy and silent-movie clowning.” In 2020, the album spawned a doctoral thesis at the University of Michigan by one Jacob Arthur.

The Black Rider is a nearly hour-long rabbit hole of grim narratives, hellacious carnival barking, fragile ballads, the eerie declamation of Burroughs poetry recited by both the author and Waits, and instrumentals. The “house band,” dubbed “The Devil’s Rhubato,” makes liberal use of horns, viola, cello, oddball keyboards, train whistle, contrabassoon, and sinister bass clarinet. The flavor of the music falls between the extremes of the poignant serenade, “The Briar and the Rose,” and Burroughs’ spooky “Tain’t No Sin,” which features a lyric that inspired Waits’ overall approach to the project:

“‘Tain’t no sin to take off your skin / And dance around in your bones… ”

BONE MACHINE:

Bone Machine was, to borrow a cliché, a smash—released in 1992 to universal critical acclaim, followed by a GRAMMY® for “Best Alternative Music Album.” Waits co-wrote half of the album’s sixteen works with Brennan, and special guests included David Hidalgo, Les Claypool (bass), and Keith Richards (who co-wrote “That Feel.”)

Recorded in Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati, Calif.—described by Waits as “just a cement floor and a hot water heater”—the album was a radical redesign of Waits’ soundscapes and writing technique. The songs weren’t composed—they sound more forged, hammered, chiseled, bent. Waits and Brennan seem to have conjured the record out of dirt, cracked pavement, broken tree branches, and bird song. Their move to a rural area of Northern California heavily influenced the ideas and music of the record.

Some of the press: Musician: “a raw-boned masterpiece.” New York Times: “Nothing short of breathtaking.” Rolling Stone: “Rich with spiritual longing.” Chicago Tribune: “bursts with color and emotion.” Billboard: “One of the finest records of the year.” Washington Post: “His finest album.” Melody Maker: “Ragged glory.” New Musical Express: “Scary, mournful, morbid and easily one of Tom’s best.” Select: “Tom Waits’ supreme achievement to date, his ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’”

“Bone Machine” is a sound-sculpture of clattering sticks, rusted farm equipment, choking demons, newspaper clippings, thundering stomps, Biblical myths, phantoms, marching skeletons, madmen, murders, lost friends, little kids, and a little rain. It is a clutch of prayers and short stories and protests and tragedies. The music grabs you by the collar, shakes you around, strokes your head, drops you in a ditch, laughs up its sleeve, tickles, bitches, and comforts. There is righteous indignation (“The bald headed senators / Are splashing in the blood. . .”) and world weariness (“I’m not all I thought I’d be / I always stayed around. . .”) and devastating journalism (“She was fifteen years old / And never seen the ocean / She climbed into a van / With a vagabond / And the last thing she said / was ‘I love you mom’…”)

Waits called the songs on Bone Machine “little movies for the ears.” He sometimes wrote them entirely from a percussion pattern, which he played on an array of largely homemade instruments. One, the “conundrum,” was essentially a large iron crucifix with crowbars and found metal objects hanging off of it. As Tom explained at the time, “I have a lot of very strong rhythmic impulses, but this is not my world. I just pick something up and I hit it, and if I like the sound, it goes on. Sometimes my idiot approach serves the music.”

Mortality is a recurrent theme, from “Dirt In The Ground” (“We’re all gonna be. . .”) to “All Stripped Down,” “The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me” (a tale of contemplated suicide), “Jesus Gonna Be Here,” the rambunctious paean to childhood, “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up,” and certainly the broken-hearted, confessional classic Waits ballad, “Whistle Down The Wind,” which was beautifully covered by Joan Baez on her titular 2018 album. Waits explained at the time: “Yeah, ultimately, it will be a subject that you deal with. Some deal with it earlier than others, but it will be dealt with. Eventually we’ll all have to line up and kiss the devil’s arse.”

The press wrote that this was Waits’ first album in five years, but in point of fact, he had been extremely busy since Franks Wild Years with many projects, large and small—from writing and half-recording The Black Rider to the evocative, mostly-instrumental album soundtrack to Jim Jarmusch’s film, “Night on Earth” (1992, Island Records). Bone Machine further established Tom as one of the most inventive and prolific artists of our time, and presaged even more daring music to come.

SWORDFISHTROMBONES



CD/DIGITAL



1. Underground



2. Shore Leave



3. Dave The Butcher



4. Johnsburg, Illinois



5. 16 Shells From A 30.6



6. Town With No Cheer



7. In The Neighbourhood



8. Just Another Sucker On The Vine



9. Frank’s Wild Years



10. Swordfishtrombone



11. Down, Down, Down



12. Soldier’s Things



13. Gin Soaked Boy



14. Trouble’s Braids



15. Rainbirds

RAIN DOGS



CD/DIGITAL



1. Singapore



2. Clap Hands



3. Cemetery Polka



4. Jockey Full Of Bourbon



5. Tango Till They’re Sore



6. Big Black Mariah



7. Diamonds And Gold



8. Hang Down Your Head



9. Time



10. Rain Dogs



11. Midtown



12. 9th & Hennepin



13. Gun Street Girl



14. Union Square



15. Blind Love



16. Walking Spanish



17. Downtown Train



18. Bride Of Rain Dog



19. Anywhere I Lay My Head

FRANKS WILD YEARS



CD/DIGITAL



1. Hang On St. Christopher



2. Straight To The Top (Rhumba)



3. Blow Wind Blow



4. Temptation



5. Innocent When You Dream (Barroom)



6. I’ll Be Gone



7. Yesterday Is Here



8. Please Wake Me Up



9. Franks Theme



10. More Than Rain



11. Way Down In The Hole



12. Straight To The Top (Vegas)



13. I’ll Take New York



14. Telephone Call From Istanbul



15. Cold Cold Ground



16. Train Song



17. Innocent When You Dream (78)

THE BLACK RIDER



CD/DIGITAL



1. Lucky Day Overture



2. The Black Rider



3. November



4. Just The Right Bullets



5. Black Box Theme



6. ‘Tain’t No Sin



7. Flash Pan Hunter/Intro



8. That’s The Way



9. The Briar And The Rose



10. Russian Dance



11. Gospel Train/Orchestra



12. I’ll Shoot The Moon



13. Flash Pan Hunter



14. Crossroads



15. Gospel Train



16. Interlude



17. Oily Night



18. Lucky Day



19. The Last Rose Of The Summer



20. Carnival

BONE MACHINE



CD/DIGITAL



1. The Earth Died Screaming



2. Dirt In The Ground



3. Such A Scream



4. All Stripped Down



5. Who Are You



6. The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me



7. Jesus Gonna Be Here



8. A Little Rain



9. In The Colosseum



10. Goin’ Out West



11. Murder In The R

