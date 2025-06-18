Tocvan Advances with Pilot Design at Its 100% Controlled Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project

Highlights:

Pilot Facility Design: Tocvan has outlined a detailed plan for a 50,000-tonne pilot facility at its 100% controlled Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, featuring a 1.76-hectare infrastructure layout with hydrometallurgical processing.

Strategic Advancement: The 2023 land acquisition expanded Gran Pilar to over 21 km², providing ample space for scalable mine infrastructure.

Exploration Success and Market Position: Recent high-grade drilling results on the 100% controlled area (e.g., 3.1m at 19.4 g/t Au) underscore Gran Pilar’s potential. Positioning Tocvan to capitalize on record-high gold prices, driving shareholder value through ongoing permitting and exploration.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is excited to announce the detailed design and scope of work for a pilot mine facility at its 100% controlled Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. This milestone builds on the Company’s recent exploration success, including high-grade drill hits at Gran Pilar (106.8 meters at 0.6 g/t Au from surface, including 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au; see February 25, 2025, news release), and underscores Tocvan’s commitment to advancing the project toward production.

Pilot Leaching Pad: Scope and Design

The pilot leaching pad, designed to process up to 50,000 tonnes of material, is a critical step toward establishing key economic parameters for the Gran Pilar Project. The scope of work, prepared by independent qualified engineering consultants, includes:

Infrastructure Layout:

Plans for a 1.76-hectare leaching pad, pregnant and barren solution ponds, and contingency ponds, along with supporting infrastructure such as a laboratory, office, security, reagent storage, and temporary waste storage.

Process Overview:

The hydrometallurgical process will extract gold and silver from oxidized and mixed minerals using a sodium cyanide solution (600 ppm, 12 L/hr-m² irrigation rate) over a 60 to 90-day leaching cycle. The process includes:

Mineral stacking (4-6 meter beds, 22° repose angle) pre-conditioned with lime (pH >11.5). Solution collection via ADS piping to a pregnant solution pond, followed by adsorption in five activated carbon columns. Desorption using the Zadra process (135°C, 55 psi) and reactivation of carbon at 650°C.



Environmental and Monitoring Systems: Leak detection systems and monitoring wells within the ponds to ensure compliance and environmental safety.

The pilot facility will leverage data from Tocvan’s 2023 bulk sample, which achieved 62% gold recovery (1.9 g/t Au head grade, 1.2 g/t Au extracted) and up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery in advanced metallurgical tests (see August 22, 2023, news release).

Strategic Context and Next Steps

The pilot leaching pad aligns with Tocvan’s strategy to demonstrate the economic potential of Gran Pilar, supported by high-grade drilling results (e.g., JES-24-101: 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au; JES-25-114: 6.1 m at 5.4 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag). The Company’s 2023 land acquisition was pivotal, expanding the Gran Pilar Project to over 21 km² of 100% controlled ground, providing ample space for mine infrastructure, including the leaching pad, ponds, and supporting facilities. This acquisition ensures operational flexibility and scalability for future development.

Tocvan is finalizing timelines and budgets for the pilot facility, targeting development for 2025. Permitting is underway for the pilot along side additional drilling and trenching across the 100% controlled area. With gold prices at all-time highs, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on market conditions. Tocvan has received an indicative term sheet related to project financing for the Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, with due diligence ongoing. The Company expects to secure a comprehensive project finance package for the development of its 50,000-tonne pilot leaching facility and related infrastructure on its 100% controlled 21 km² property in the second half of 2025.

“We are thrilled to advance Gran Pilar with this pilot facility, a pivotal step toward unlocking the project’s full potential,” said Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO. “Combined with our exceptional drilling results and robust metallurgical data, this facility will provide critical insights into the economic viability of our gold and silver resources, driving value for our shareholders.”

Figure 1. Layout of the Pilot Design and Infrastructure. The Pilot facility is located on 100% controlled ground, 500 meters north of the Main Zone. The strategic location allows for sufficient area for growth and expansion for later project development.

Figure 2. Gran Pilar Project Overview, > 22km2 of prospective ground with two primary targets: South Block, the direct extension and expansion of the historic Main Zone defined by an expanding vein field of untested drill targets; North Block a 3.2-km by 1.5-km pyrite and clay alteration zone that coincides with high-grade gold-silver, the area remains largely untested.

Gran Pilar Drill Highlights (all lengths are drilled thicknesses):

2025 Diamond Drilling Highlights include: 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 9.7m @ 10.3 g/t Au (March 11, 2025 News Release) 97.4m @ 0.7 g/t Au, including 36.3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (March 19, 2025 News Release) 64.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 21.6 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag (March 26, 2025 News Release) 46.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 2.6m @ 7.2 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag (April 16, 2025 News Release)

2025 RC Drilling Highlights include: 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

2024 RC Drilling Highlights include: 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include: 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include: 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include: 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4″ to +1/8″)

Fine Fraction (-1/8″) Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Additional Metallurgical Studies:

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and development company advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. The Company also maintains a 51% interest in a 1 km² joint venture area with Colibri Resources, further expanding its footprint. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar’s potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan’s 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico’s largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 59 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“QP“) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

