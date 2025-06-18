Tired All the Time? Los Alamitos Sleep Clinic Offers Advanced Solutions for Sleep Disorders

Millions of adults in the U.S. live with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), yet many remain undiagnosed. In Los Alamitos and throughout Orange County, Sleep Life Med is committed to changing that with patient-focused, comprehensive sleep care.

Led by Dr. Valerie Cacho and Dr. Jess Wong-both fellowship-trained and board-certified in sleep medicine-the clinic offers a full spectrum of diagnostic and treatment services for adult sleep disorders.

OSA affects an estimated 30 million Americans, but only a fraction have received a formal diagnosis. This condition, which causes breathing interruptions during sleep, often goes unrecognized-especially in women, who may not show classic symptoms like loud snoring. Instead, they might experience daytime fatigue, mood changes, or fragmented sleep.

Untreated OSA can contribute to serious health issues such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and depression. Sleep Life Med encourages anyone struggling with poor sleep, daytime sleepiness, or unexplained fatigue to seek evaluation with a sleep specialist.

As part of its advanced treatment options, Sleep Life Med now offers Inspire® therapy. This FDA-approved implantable device gently stimulates airway muscles during sleep to help keep the airway open. It provides a mask-free, hose-free alternative for adults with moderate to severe OSA who cannot tolerate CPAP therapy. Inspire is controlled by a simple remote and has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes and high patient satisfaction.

“Sleep is the foundation of good health,” says Dr. Valerie Cacho, founder of Sleep Life Med. “Improving sleep can enhance overall well-being and quality of life.”

Serving patients from Los Alamitos, Long Beach, and the wider Orange County area, Sleep Life Med provides individualized care for a variety of adult sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorders. The clinic accepts most PPO insurance plans and Medicare.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sleeplifemed.com.

