TOALL Design Unveils “AI + Products” Innovation at AWE 2026; Debuts Award-Winning AIONIOS ata 05 Robot

A six-time “Top 10 Chinese Design Institution” winner integrates 23 years of expertise to empower enterprises with systematic intelligent design services.

From March 12 to 15, 2026, the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026 (AWE2026), themed “AI Technology · Smart Living for a Brighter Future,” grandly opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Bringing together cutting-edge innovations and technologies from the global consumer electronics industry, the expo explored the deep integration of technology and daily life. With 23 years of dedication to innovative product design services, TOALL Design made its debut at the Core Innovation Technology Zone (Booth 3D31, Hall W3), centering its exhibition on the “AI + Products” strategy to fully demonstrate its robust intelligent design service system. The ata 05 Remote Companion Robot, a star product of its intelligent designer brand AIONIOS, staged its first offline debut in China. Boasting world-class design standards and outstanding product performance, the robot became a highlight of the expo, garnering overwhelming attention and acclaim from industry insiders and on-site visitors alike.

A six-time winner of the prestigious “Top 10 Chinese Design Institutions” award, TOALL Design has always kept pace with the tide of technological innovation. Aligning perfectly with the theme of AWE2026, the brand designed its booth as a dynamic design and innovation hub for professional consulting, in-depth dialogue, and intellectual exchanges, offering all-dimensional intelligent design service support to enterprises and entrepreneurs. During the expo, TOALL Design launched free one-on-one consulting services for intelligent product design, covering cutting-edge fields such as embodied robots, smart wearables, and smart home products. The brand provided end-to-end solutions ranging from product innovation diagnosis and design strategy planning to project implementation, accurately addressing the pain points and challenges enterprises face in the R&D of intelligent products.

Lian Zhen, a Top 10 Chinese Designer, Co-founder, and Chief Design Officer of TOALL Design, attended the expo in person and held exclusive daily exchange sessions. He engaged in face-to-face discussions with industry professionals on the innovative directions and implementation paths of product design in the AI era, empowering the product upgrading of enterprises with his rich practical experience. In a series of professional sharing sessions, TOALL Design delved into the design thinking and classic cases of “AI + Products” integration, vividly demonstrating how professional design can efficiently transform creative concepts into market hits. The brand’s professional, systematic, and full-process intelligent design service system won extensive recognition and high praise from cooperating enterprises on-site and attracted interviews from several mainstream and professional media outlets.

Beyond its impressive display of design services, the AIONIOS ata 05 Remote Companion Robot emerged as the star attraction of the expo. A proud recipient of numerous world-renowned design awards, including the German iF Design Award, Japan’s Good Design Award (G-Mark), three USA MUSE Design Gold Awards, and the Golden Pin Design Award, the ata 05 is the world’s first home remote companion robot with full-terrain adaptability. he product is set to launch soon on Amazon, expanding its reach to global consumers. Making its first public appearance in China, it garnered immense popularity for its innovative experience and design strength. On-site, domestic and foreign distributors paused to negotiate, showing strong interest in the ata 05’s overseas market prospects and channel cooperation. Many international merchants engaged in in-depth exchanges, highly recognizing its differentiated positioning and implementation capabilities, and reached multiple cooperation intentions on-site, making it a highly watched intelligent product among channel partners.

From the professional delivery of all-dimensional intelligent design services to the stunning debut of self-developed intelligent products, TOALL Design perfectly demonstrated its dual core strengths in both “design services” and “product creation” at AWE2026, embodying 23 years of profound accumulation in systematic product design and innovation. Going forward, TOALL Design will continue to forge ahead with “AI + Products” as its core development direction. Adhering to its people-centered design aspiration and the brand philosophy of “Good design to all,” TOALL Design will continue to provide professional intelligent design service empowerment for more enterprises, creating innovative intelligent products that combine exceptional functionality, cutting-edge aesthetics, and market value. The brand is committed to making design a core driving force for bringing intelligent technology to daily life and empowering the innovation of the consumer electronics industry, continuously exploring the infinite possibilities of design in the AI era.

Email: pr@aionios-design.com

SOURCE: AIONIOS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire