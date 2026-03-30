Temas Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company“) (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0] announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting (“SAR“).

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Temas’ fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026 and the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026; and

Ongoing Reporting: Temas will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2025) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

Temas confirms it meets the pilot program’s eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES

Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company’s patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions – validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing – while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas’ RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada – La Blache and Lac Brûlé – which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company’s proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire