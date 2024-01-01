TNT Sports, in Collaboration with NBA 2K and Genius Sports, to Present NBA 2K25 DataCast Alternative Telecast on truTV & Max for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Round Coverage

Immersive Analytics-Driven 2K-Augmented Viewing Experience to Tip Off with NBA Cup Quarterfinals Action on Tuesday, Dec. 10









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TNT Sports’ networks and platforms will showcase Knockout Rounds action of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup with multiple viewing experiences available for fans across TNT, truTV and Max.

Continuing its commitment to innovation and elevating the biggest moments on the basketball calendar, TNT Sports — in collaboration with NBA 2K and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) — will offer an immersive NBA 2K25 DataCast viewing experience on truTV and Max.

This alternative telecast will be available during all of TNT Sports’ 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals and Semifinal live game coverage and will blur the lines between the video game and the real NBA experience.

Viewers will see NBA 2K25 overlays such as the iconic Shot Meter, 2K Badges, official 2K camera angles and more, with split-second game insights powered by Genius Sports’ GeniusIQ — including player tracking, shot probability, and shot distance — embedded throughout the telecasts. The first-of-its-kind alternative viewing experience will feature contributions from Vince Carter, Candace Parker, Channing Frye, Adam Lefkoe, Kirk Goldsberry, and others.

Fans that tune into all NBA 2K25 DataCast broadcasts will also have the opportunity to redeem six total NBA 2K25 Locker Codes* each unlocking an Amethyst MyTEAM pack, allowing players to choose one of 11 NBA superstars to build the ultimate MyTEAM lineup.

Quarterfinals action will tip off with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with the first game starting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET. Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy and Jared Greenberg will be on the call for the traditional telecast on TNT and Max. Later at 9:30 or 10 p.m., Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker and Allie LaForce will call the second game of the evening. Game times and matchups for the Quarterfinals Round will be finalized later this week.

TNT Sports’ 2024 Emirates NBA Cup coverage will culminate on Saturday, Dec. 14 with the Semifinal opener, starting with an expanded hour-long NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax pregame live on-site in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. Game coverage will follow at 4:30 p.m., with the game-call team of Anderson, Miller, Van Gundy and LaForce.

The Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA presented by Kia studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis throughout the week’s coverage across TNT Sports’ platforms.

All NBA telecasts on TNT and truTV, as well as pre and postgame coverage, will also be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

*Requires NBA 2K25. 1 per 2K account. Available for a limited time. Terms apply.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

