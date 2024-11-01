Company Surprises Team with AI & Real-Life Hugs in Emotional Video as 74% of People Say They Won’t Be Able to Hug Someone They Wish They Could This Holiday Season

Klick Health’s ‘Holiday Hugs,’ produced in support of the Foundation for Social Connection, encourages viewers to “hug someone you love”

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–When dozens of Klick Health team members said they wouldn’t be able to hug loved ones over the festive season, the company turned to AI and other magic to orchestrate a series of sentimental, surprise reunions captured in its ‘Holiday Hugs’ video, released today. The heartwarming four-minute video, benefitting the D.C.-based Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC), parallels recent findings from a Maru/Blue Public Opinion survey commissioned by Klick.









The poll found 74 percent of Americans and Canadians won’t be able to hug at least one person they wish they could over the holidays. And like those in the video, survey participants cited geographical distance and loved ones having passed away as the leading factors preventing their hugs.

“I just wish I could really squeeze her right now,” says teary-eyed New York Klickster Kari Bocassi watching her AI-generated hug with her sister Marlene, moments before she bursts onto the set for a long in-person embrace. The siblings have spent the past 14 years caring for their mother since her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but haven’t been together for the holidays since Marlene moved to Virginia. Similarly, Toronto’s Fred Duarte gets the bear hug of his life when his brother Rico, who lives in Brazil, walks into Klick’s production studio for their first holiday reunion in seven years.

Embracing the Health Benefits of Hugs



‘Holiday Hugs’ also taps into the fact that hugs don’t just make people feel better emotionally, they also have numerous health benefits. According to the National Institutes of Health, hugs can lower blood pressure and boost the immune system.

Jillian Racoosin Kornmeier, Executive Director of the Foundation for Social Connection said, “The holidays can often heighten experiences of loneliness and isolation, but hugs offer a simple, meaningful way to foster greater social connection and well-being. This season, the Foundation for Social Connection is proud to partner with Klick Health to bring loved ones closer and promote the transformative power of a hug.”

“There’s nothing quite like the warmth and reassurance of a heartfelt hug,” added Klick’s Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. “With ‘Holiday Hugs,’ we wanted to celebrate the profound connections that hugs create — even when distance or life circumstances keep us apart. Seeing the joy and tears of our Klicksters reminds us that no technology can truly replace the magic of human connection, but it can help bring us closer in the most surprising ways.”

Key Findings from Public Opinion Survey on Hugs

Three-in-four (74 percent) of the North Americans polled said there is at least one person they wish they could hug this holiday season, but won’t be able to.

Geographical distance was the reason why about half (48 percent) of respondents were not getting that hug, while about three-in-five (62 percent) said the person they wanted to hug passed away.

Holidays aside, more than half (52 percent) of those surveyed said they could use at least a few more hugs, while only 31 percent said they get all the hugs they could want.

Interestingly, more than half (54 percent) of people said they hug about the same as they did before the pandemic, while 34 percent said they hug less and 12 percent said they hug more.

‘Holiday Hugs’ was filmed in Klick’s in-house Studio K production facility, with original soundtrack by Canadian-Screen-Award-winner Antonio Naranjo. The company’s creative production team took Klicksters’ photo submissions and transformed them into life-like hug videos using the Gen-3 Alpha Turbo tool by Runway. Plus, Klick animators created a handy how-to-video for anyone who wants to create their own AI-generated holiday hugs.

For the last 15 years, Klick’s annual holiday videos have inspired millions of people around the world with themes of kindness, creativity, and connection. ‘Holiday Hugs’ can be viewed, liked, and shared on YouTube. For every view, Klick will donate $1 to the F4SC (up to $10,000).

About The Survey



This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Klick Health was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. In the US, 1,519 randomly selected American adults who are Unlock Surveys online panelists were surveyed from October 31st to November 1st, 2024. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by age, gender, race and region to match the population according to Census data which ensures the sample is representative of the entire adult population. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding. In Canada, 1,516 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from October 31st to November 1st, 2024. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Klick Health



Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative.

One of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet, Klick was named 2024 Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards Global (and Regional) Independent Health & Pharma Agency of the Year, as well as Cannes Lions #2 Healthcare Agency and #2 Healthcare Network for the second year running. Cannes Lions also recognized Klick as the 2024 #3 Independent Agency of the Year. In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows. Klick has also been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About The Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC)



The Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC) was founded in 2020 with the vision of a vibrant society where social connection is at the heart of how we live. As the leading US organization focused on addressing our crisis of disconnection, our mission is to advance social connection nation-wide rooted in evidence for our collective well-being. Together with our Scientific Leadership Council, Action Network, and partners, we translate research into practice, create long-lasting partnerships and convening opportunities for field builders, and prioritize social connection as a national value powered by lived experiences.

Contacts

Press

Marisa McWilliams or Erin O’Sullivan at pr@klick.com or (416) 214-4977