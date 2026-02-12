TNL Mediagene Announces GIZMART’s Debut Project “Keychron Nape Pro” Wins Tom’s Hardware’s “Best of CES 2026 – Best Mouse” Award

-The Company announced that Keychron Nape Pro, the debut project of its media-commerce platform GIZMART, was selected for Tom’s Hardware’s “Best of CES 2026 – Best Mouse” award.

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the “Company”), a digital media and technology company operating multi-language news, lifestyle, and tech brands across Asia, and providing AI-driven advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and marketing technology solutions, today announced that Keychron Nape Pro, a trackball device co-developed with global keyboard brand Keychron and launched as the debut project under the Company’s media-commerce platform GIZMART, was selected for Tom’s Hardware’s “Best of CES 2026 – Best Mouse” award.

The recognition was awarded at CES 2026, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows held annually in Las Vegas. Nape Pro was showcased at the Keychron booth, where it was evaluated by Tom’s Hardware based on criteria including usability, design philosophy, and overall product quality. The award highlights the device’s practical innovation and user-focused design approach among the wide range of consumer technology exhibited at the event.

Nape Pro originated as a personal development project by a Gizmodo Japan editor and was later commercialized through close collaboration with Keychron. Designed to enable intuitive cursor control without requiring users to move their hands away from the keyboard’s home position, the trackball emphasizes both workflow efficiency and ergonomic comfort for professionals and creators who spend long hours at their desks.

The product was launched on November 20, 2025, as the first crowdfunding project under the Company’s media-commerce platform GIZMART in Japan. Within the first 12 hours, the campaign surpassed ¥100 million, and by the close of sales on December 31, 2025, the total backing reached ¥301,388,103 from 23,602 supporters. Throughout the campaign, GIZMART also conducted live-commerce initiatives in which editors shared the product’s development background, design intent, and real-world usage, enabling direct engagement with users across the entire development and sales process.

The combination of strong domestic performance and recognition by a leading global technology publication underscores the potential of editor-driven product development and commerce. The results demonstrate that ideas originating from editorial insight can be translated into products that deliver tangible value to users and resonate with both local audiences and international technology evaluators.

“The fact that Nape Pro, as GIZMART’s debut project, concluded its crowdfunding campaign by surpassing ¥300 million clearly demonstrates the potential of a media-driven commerce model, where ideas born from editorial insight can deliver real value to users. Through this project, we were able to engage directly with users throughout the entire development and sales process, while exploring new commerce approaches, including live commerce. The learnings gained from this experience will serve as an important foundation for GIZMART’s future growth.” said Motoko Imada, Co-Founder & President of TNL Mediagene.

Building on this momentum, GIZMART plans to continue expanding its platform through additional initiatives that apply the same editor-led development model to new product categories. Recently launched projects include Meizu’s StarV Air2, an augmented reality (AR) smart glasses device, and Belfida’s MAGIC MIC III, a wireless headset-style microphone system.

About GIZMART

GIZMART is a media-commerce platform operated by Gizmodo Japan, offering products curated and developed from the editorial team’s unique perspective. By combining editorial credibility, community trust, and hands-on product development, GIZMART explores new forms of commerce that connect storytelling with manufacturing.

About Gizmodo Japan

Gizmodo Japan is a leading technology media brand covering innovation, gadgets, and digital culture. Through product reviews, news, interviews, and video content, it helps audiences discover new ideas and understand the context behind emerging technologies.

About Keychron

Keychron is a brand specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality keyboards, mice and peripheral devices. To date, the company has launched more than 40 different keyboard models, each offering a balance of functionality, design, and customization. Keychron has earned strong recognition from keyboard enthusiasts around the world.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan’s The News Lens Co. and Japan’s Mediagene Inc., two of the region’s leading independent digital media groups. The company’s operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

