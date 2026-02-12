Immersed, the Leading Virtual Office XR App, Welcomes Professionals as Meta Sunsets Horizon Workrooms

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users worldwide, Immersed supports sustained, day-long work in immersive environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Immersed , a widely used XR productivity platform, is welcoming professionals seeking virtual workspace solutions as Meta sunsets its Horizon Workrooms product on Feb. 16.

Founded in 2017, Immersed spent nearly a decade focused on making immersive work practical, reliable, and productive for everyday use. That conviction helped the Austin-based company build one of the largest active user bases in Spatial Computing, with professionals collectively spending nearly 2,000 years working inside the platform.

Immersed is built to support sustained, day-long work. The platform provides private virtual workspaces optimized for focus, the ability to dynamically add up to 5 virtual monitors from a user’s existing computer, and shared virtual rooms where teams collaborate in real time. Users can share screens, whiteboard ideas, and work together from anywhere, all while integrating seamlessly with macOS, Windows, and Linux. As a result, many users spend full 40- to 60-hour workweeks inside Immersed, driving consistent daily use by individuals, startups, and enterprise teams.

“The difference in this category has always been retention,” said Renji Bijoy, founder and CEO of Immersed. “A lot of products can generate interest, but if people don’t come back every day, it doesn’t last. From the beginning, we’ve focused on productivity because work is a habit people already have. That’s what keeps users coming back.”

Meta launched Horizon Workrooms in 2021 as a meeting-focused virtual reality product. As the platform phases out, many teams are evaluating alternative long-term virtual workspace solutions. Immersed is seeing increased interest from professionals exploring new ways to continue immersive work as the category evolves.

Supported by organic adoption and repeat use, Immersed is among the most widely used AR/VR productivity platforms. The software supports a wide range of XR devices and major operating systems, a flexibility that has helped the company scale globally and adapt as enterprise needs evolve.

Immersed is extending that foundation with Visor, its lightweight Spatial Computing device designed specifically for work, featuring 4K resolution per eye. The headset has already attracted more than 75,000 people to its waitlist.

As immersive work continues to mature, Immersed remains focused on the same principles that have driven its growth to date: practical design, deep focus, and tools people rely on every day.

About Immersed, Inc.:

Immersed is an Austin, Texas–based Spatial Computing company founded in 2017 that builds immersive tools for real, everyday work. Immersed develops enterprise-grade software that enables professionals and teams to work full-time in shared virtual environments using AR and VR, supporting multiple virtual displays, real-time collaboration, and seamless integration across macOS, Windows, and Linux. Trusted by more than 1.5 million users worldwide, Immersed consistently ranks as the top AR/VR productivity app and has also begun developing Visor, a purpose-built Spatial Computing device designed specifically for work, along with Curator, an AI assistant focused on enterprise office productivity. Learn more at immersed.com .

Media Contact:

Katie Gerber

409129@email4pr.com

(408) 799-5864

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immersed-the-leading-virtual-office-xr-app-welcomes-professionals-as-meta-sunsets-horizon-workrooms-302686452.html

SOURCE Immersed, Inc.