TMM, Inc. raises capital for new venture opportunities

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Total Multimedia (TMM, Inc. or TMM) (OTC: TMMI) today announced that their principal shareholders have injected $500,000.00 to support the Company’s pursuit of new ventures.

Chief Financial Officer, Mike Kozole made today’s announcement stating, “TMM has raised $500,000.00 on very favorable terms with low interest loans from principal shareholders. This positive event provides confidence as the Company focuses its efforts on identifying new opportunities to enable TMM to shape a progressive future direction.“

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TRUDEF Video Player, patented TRUSCALE TM hardware accelerated up-scaler.

Legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and TRUDEF™ Player developed for cinema quality.

About TMM, Inc.

A high-quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video. Visit: http://www.tmmi.us

Safe Harbor Statement:

This may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about plans, strategies, business prospects, and technology development. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected. Neither management nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. All statements in this PR are made as of the date hereof, based on information available as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmm-inc-raises-500-000-00–302402602.html

SOURCE Total Multimedia, Inc.