3 Unmissable Sessions Driving the Future of Game Development at GDC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scalex VC is excited to highlight three key sessions at GDC 2025 that will shape discussions around the future of gaming. As a leading venture capital firm investing in emerging technologies, Scalex VC is dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogue on platformer design, bias-aware game development, and blockchain’s evolving role in gaming. This year’s conference, taking place from March 17-21, 2025, will bring together top game creators, technologists, and thought leaders, providing attendees with practical strategies and deep insights from experts in these fields.

1. The Making of Astro Bot – Mastering Platformer Design

Date & Time: March 20, 2025 | 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Speaker: Nicolas Doucet, Studio Director, Team ASOBI, PlayStation

Renowned for crafting some of PlayStation’s most engaging platformers, Team ASOBI’s Astro Bot has redefined accessibility and immersive game design. In this session, Nicolas Doucet will provide an exclusive look into the studio’s iterative design approach, ensuring seamless gameplay mechanics and universal player engagement.

Key Takeaways:



10 core principles for designing fluid and responsive platformers.

How Team ASOBI balances challenge and accessibility in level design.

The role of iterative prototyping in crafting engaging player experiences.

2. Leveling Up Player Experience Through Bias-Aware Game Design

Date & Time: March 20, 2025 | 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm PT

Speakers: Tanjulia Akter, Natashia Tjandra, and Faith McGee (Electronic Arts)

With gaming’s global audience becoming more diverse, addressing unconscious bias in-game mechanics and AI is critical for creating engaging and equitable experiences. This session provides hands-on frameworks to ensure inclusivity at every game development stage.

Key Takeaways:



Real-world examples of bias in game design and how to counteract it.

Step-by-step frameworks for improving fairness in gameplay mechanics.

How inclusive design enhances engagement and expands player reach.

3. Beyond the Tokens – Blockchain’s Role in Game Development

Date & Time: March 18, 2025 | 9:30 am – 10:00 am PT

Speakers: Kelvin Bonilla (Solana Foundation) & Devanshu Bharel (Spaceman Gaming)

With blockchain technology evolving beyond speculation, this session explores practical applications of decentralized assets, player-owned economies, and the technical trade-offs of Web3 integration in gaming. Developers will learn how blockchain solutions can enhance player experiences without disrupting core gameplay.

Key Takeaways:



Real case studies of blockchain integration in gaming.

Addressing the technical and player adoption challenges of Web3.

Strategies for implementing decentralized features that enhance—not hinder—gameplay.

